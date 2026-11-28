MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday urged Opposition parties to support the revised Delimitation Bill, asserting that the proposed legislation did not contain "a single provision" that should raise concerns for any state.

He maintained that the Bill was not a political decision but a national initiative aimed at empowering women and strengthening democratic representation.

Addressing reporters, Rijiju said the revised Bill sought to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies while also increasing the number of elected representatives across the country.

"The Delimitation Bill, which seeks to provide reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas and increase the number of people's representatives in the country, has now become completely clear. It shows that the government has kept everyone in mind, taking care of every state and every section of the country. Through Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a message has been given to the entire country on women's empowerment. He has appealed for 33 per cent reservation for Nari Shakti in our state assemblies and the Lok Sabha," Rijiju said.

The Union Minister expressed hope that the Congress would reconsider its position on the proposed legislation following the Prime Minister's appeal.

"I believe that after the Prime Minister's appeal, the Congress will also have to change its old stand and mindset. It has become abundantly clear that if anyone opposes this initiative, not just women but the entire nation will never forgive them," he said.

Rijiju further described the proposed legislation as comprehensive, claiming that it addressed the interests of different states and communities, including Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and women. He said the Bill also provided for an increase in the number of representatives, thereby expanding opportunities for people to participate in the legislative process.

"Furthermore, the Prime Minister has demonstrated the political will to grant women the rights they have been denied for so many years, something no other party or Prime Minister had managed to achieve," the Union Minister said.

"I am hopeful, and indeed, I firmly believe, that following the appeal made today by Prime Minister Modi, the Congress party will have a change of heart. I expect them to set aside their outdated mindset and extend their support to this Bill. This is not a matter of mere politics; it is a national issue and a reflection of our perspective towards women. Therefore, there is no justification for politicising it. I urge the Congress party, as well as the few others who are opposing this Bill at their behest, to set aside politics and work together in Parliament towards women's empowerment and the advancement of women's strength," he said.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Rijiju also questioned the party's commitment to democratic principles.

"The Congress party lacks faith in democracy. It is not as if they have only just begun to show a lack of faith in democracy; that has long been their stance. However, I do not wish to engage in political rhetoric today. We must safeguard our democracy. In fact, it is precisely to uphold the democratic system that we are seeking support for this Bill," the Union Minister said.

Rijiju again appealed to the Congress to avoid politicising the issue, saying: "There is absolutely no room for political manoeuvring here. I specifically appeal to the Congress party: please leave politics aside. I have never been able to understand why the Congress party opposes providing 33 per cent reservation for women, alongside an increase in the number of MLAs and MPs."

"If we wish to empower the women of our nation and expand the number of legislative representatives, why does the Congress object?" he questioned.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister also claimed that representatives from several states and leaders of different political parties had already expressed support for the proposed legislation. According to him, the Bill had received broad backing because it sought to balance the interests of different sections and states.

He said that leaders from various political parties had described the proposal as an "excellent Bill", arguing that it took everyone's interests into account and had attracted widespread support.

Rijiju said the Congress and other parties opposing the legislation should reconsider their position rather than risk damaging their political legacy.

"I urge the Congress party, and the few others who remain in opposition, not to take a path that will leave a permanent, indelible stain on their legacy. You will end up disgraced, and that dark mark will be impossible to erase," Rijiju added.