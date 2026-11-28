MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against 22 accused, including eight individuals and 14 companies, in connection with a bank fraud and money laundering case involving LEEL Electricals Ltd. and its former promoter, Bharat Raj Punj, involving a loss of Rs 376.83 crore to a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI), an agency statement said on Saturday.

According to the statement, the ED's Jaipur Zonal Office filed the prosecution complaint on November 26 before the Special Court (PMLA) in Jaipur under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The accused include Punj, promoter of LEEL Electricals Ltd. (formerly Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd.), his wife Renu Punj, and 14 companies.

The ED initiated its investigation based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), BS&FB, New Delhi, against LEEL Electricals Ltd., its officials and others. The CBI subsequently filed a charge sheet against Punj and other senior officials of the company.

The investigation revealed that the company's promoters and senior officials cheated a consortium of banks led by SBI by submitting fabricated financial statements. Fictitious profit centres, which had no physical existence, were allegedly created in the company's books of accounts, and bogus sales worth approximately Rs 2,265 crore were shown against non-existent entities.

The company was projected as profitable despite incurring losses. Based on these false financial statements, banks continued to renew and enhance its credit facilities, resulting in a wrongful loss of Rs 376.83 crore to SBI and IDBI Bank, the ED said.

The investigation further revealed that bank funds were systematically diverted to a network of promoter-controlled companies in the guise of loans, advances and inter-corporate deposits.

More than Rs 300 crore was also transferred to overseas subsidiaries in the Czech Republic, Germany, the United States, New Zealand and Australia in the guise of investments and loans. A substantial portion of these funds was subsequently written off from the company's books.

The ED further said that part of the diverted funds was brought back into the company as share capital through promoter-group companies by allotting shares under a Scheme of Arrangement and converting warrants. This increased the promoter group's shareholding from 38.36 per cent to 56.19 per cent, while the company's own borrowed funds were projected as promoter contributions.

The remaining funds were used to acquire immovable properties in the names of related companies and family members. Several of these properties were subsequently sold, and the proceeds were used for the personal and household expenses of the promoter's family.

The investigation also revealed that Punj left India on December 7, 2021, and did not join the ED investigation despite repeated summonses. Subsequently, the Special Court issued an arrest warrant against him on the ED's application.

Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached 22 movable and immovable properties worth Rs 112.90 crore through a Provisional Attachment Order dated July 6, 2026. These included a residential property in Texas, the United States. A Mutual Legal Assistance Request has also been sent to the US authorities for enforcement of the attachment of the property.

Further investigation in the case is underway.