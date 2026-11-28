MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) BJP leader Ram Kadam on Saturday defended the proposed Delimitation Bill, saying it was not being introduced for the first time and had been brought four times since Independence. He also criticised Congress leaders for expressing concerns over the proposed legislation and backed NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's position on the issue.

Speaking to IANS, Kadam said, "The Delimitation Bill is not being introduced for the first time. It has been brought four times since Independence. In 1952, India had 17 crore voters, while today the number has reached 98 crore. This will lead to an increase in the number of MPs across all states, irrespective of which party is in power."

He further said, "Congress leaders, especially in Maharashtra, are unnecessarily worried. Sharad Pawar is an experienced leader who has studied various issues. His party is independent, and he has the right to make his own decisions. He has placed national interest above party interests. Unfortunately, Congress leaders are upset with his decision."

Meanwhile, the Centre is set to introduce fresh legislation on delimitation and women's reservation during the special session of Parliament beginning November 30, following approval by the Union Cabinet.

The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026.

The revised proposals seek to increase the number of seats allocated to every state and Union Territory in the Lok Sabha by 50 per cent. A corresponding increase in the total number of seats in state and Union Territory Legislative Assemblies has also been proposed.

According to the statement of reasons accompanying the fresh Delimitation Bill, the uniform increase is intended to enhance representation while maintaining the existing relative distribution of seats among states.

The proposed legislation also seeks to facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies.

The Delimitation (Second) Bill proposes the constitution of a Delimitation Commission after the commencement of the legislation. The Commission will undertake the exercise of readjusting constituencies and allocating seats.

Under the proposed framework, the existing number of seats for each state and Union Territory will be increased by 50 per cent during the first delimitation exercise under the new constitutional provisions. The division of territorial constituencies is proposed to be based on the latest published Census figures.