Saudi Coalition Intercepts Houthi Ballistic Missile Targeting Southern Region
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led military coalition operating in Yemen announced Saturday that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi group toward southern Saudi Arabia.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in a statement published on the US social media platform X, saying the missile had been neutralized before reaching its intended target.
"Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the southern region," al-Maliki said.
The announcement followed a series of security alerts issued earlier Saturday by Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense, which briefly warned of potential threats in the southwestern province of Jazan and the Khamis Mushait Governorate. Authorities subsequently announced that the danger had passed in both locations.
The missile interception and the earlier warnings come amid an escalation in Houthi missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi territory, raising renewed concerns over cross-border security and the possibility of further military confrontations.
Yemen has been experiencing a prolonged conflict since 2014, when Houthi forces seized control of the capital, Sanaa, along with other parts of the country. In March 2015, Saudi Arabia led a military coalition that intervened in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government.
Tensions between government forces and the Houthis have intensified again since July, following the collapse of a ceasefire agreement reached in 2022. The renewed escalation has added to concerns about the conflict's impact on regional stability and security.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in a statement published on the US social media platform X, saying the missile had been neutralized before reaching its intended target.
"Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the southern region," al-Maliki said.
The announcement followed a series of security alerts issued earlier Saturday by Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense, which briefly warned of potential threats in the southwestern province of Jazan and the Khamis Mushait Governorate. Authorities subsequently announced that the danger had passed in both locations.
The missile interception and the earlier warnings come amid an escalation in Houthi missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi territory, raising renewed concerns over cross-border security and the possibility of further military confrontations.
Yemen has been experiencing a prolonged conflict since 2014, when Houthi forces seized control of the capital, Sanaa, along with other parts of the country. In March 2015, Saudi Arabia led a military coalition that intervened in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government.
Tensions between government forces and the Houthis have intensified again since July, following the collapse of a ceasefire agreement reached in 2022. The renewed escalation has added to concerns about the conflict's impact on regional stability and security.
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