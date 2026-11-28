American Airlines Aircraft Collide During Taxiing at Washington Airport
(MENAFN) Two American Airlines aircraft made contact with each other while taxiing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport near Washington, DC, on Friday evening, after their wingtips struck on the airport tarmac. No injuries were reported.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. local time, when American Airlines Flight 638 struck the wing of Flight 2152 as both aircraft were preparing to depart.
American Airlines confirmed that both planes returned to their designated gates following the collision and were subsequently removed from service to undergo safety inspections conducted by the airline's maintenance teams.
The airline and the FAA both confirmed that no passengers or crew members sustained injuries, while airport emergency personnel were dispatched to assist the aircraft following the incident.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said its fire and rescue teams responded to the scene to provide assistance and assess the situation. However, officials confirmed that the incident did not affect other scheduled flights or cause wider disruptions to airport operations.
Flight 638 had been scheduled to travel to Dallas, while Flight 2152 was due to depart for Chicago. Both services were affected by the incident as the aircraft were taken out of operation for inspection.
American Airlines said passengers on the two flights would be accommodated on replacement aircraft, allowing them to resume their journeys later Friday evening.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. local time, when American Airlines Flight 638 struck the wing of Flight 2152 as both aircraft were preparing to depart.
American Airlines confirmed that both planes returned to their designated gates following the collision and were subsequently removed from service to undergo safety inspections conducted by the airline's maintenance teams.
The airline and the FAA both confirmed that no passengers or crew members sustained injuries, while airport emergency personnel were dispatched to assist the aircraft following the incident.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said its fire and rescue teams responded to the scene to provide assistance and assess the situation. However, officials confirmed that the incident did not affect other scheduled flights or cause wider disruptions to airport operations.
Flight 638 had been scheduled to travel to Dallas, while Flight 2152 was due to depart for Chicago. Both services were affected by the incident as the aircraft were taken out of operation for inspection.
American Airlines said passengers on the two flights would be accommodated on replacement aircraft, allowing them to resume their journeys later Friday evening.
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