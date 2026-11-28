MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 30, HAN Media hosted an interactive Halloween-themed event for Meantio, a rising vertical drama platform, in New York's Times Square. The event brought together actors and influencers dressed as kings, vampires, noble ladies, and werewolves, taking advantage of the Halloween setting. Suspense, romance, and fantasy played out in short, improvised scenes, while audience members were invited onstage to perform alongside their favorite creators. Surprise gifts added to the festive atmosphere. The event featured 20 influencers and actors with a combined following of approximately 20 million, highlighting the scale and reach of the New York activation.







Influencers-turned vampire and werewolf are interacting with audience members on stage in Times Square on Oct 30th during the Halloween holiday.







Yuhan Liu (right) hosting the event with comedian Dan Nainan (left)

“We are really proud to present such a prominent influencer campaign in the heart of New York,” said Yuhan Liu, founder of HAN Media and producer/emcee for the Times Square live production.“We are really living in an influencer economy these days, and brands all need to elevate their images through various methods, influencer campaign being one of the most popular and effective ones.”







Yuhan Liu who serves as both emcee and producer, interviewing audience actors on stage during the Times Square short drama production.







A scene from the Halloween-themed event held in Times Square.







HAN Media staff, actors and influencers taking event photo on stage.







The short drama popup in Times Square attracted local audience and tourists

Liu began her career in bilingual journalism, working with China Daily in New York and The New York Times before taking on editorial roles at Observer Media, including managing editor of YUE Magazine, a bilingual fashion and lifestyle title. There, she oversaw editorial and advertising projects for luxury brands such as La Mer, Estée Lauder and Clinique. She later moved into social media, managing NYCMaster, one of the most popular WeChat accounts in the United States with half a million followers, where she oversaw editorial and partner content for nearly 1,000 international brands, including Tiffany & Co., Macy's, Alibaba, JD.com, Michael Kors and Mercedes-Benz. From there, her work expanded into New York Fashion Week show production, PR and influencer marketing.

“With the reach we've achieved on Instagram and TikTok, and with a decade of producing landmark events such as New York Fashion Week shows and Asian-American TV & Film Festivals, we are ready to take our campaigns to the next level and offer stronger support to international brands,” Liu said.

That dual strength has become Liu's signature. Over the past decade, HAN Media and its sister platform China Fashion Collective have produced some of New York's most visible fashion moments. Through China Fashion Collective, Liu organized showcases during New York Fashion Week at flagship venues such as Cipriani (both 55 Wall Street and 25 Broadway), Spring Studios and Pier 59, bringing international brands press coverage, social media exposure, influencer attention and access to industry buyers. Notable projects include New York Fashion Week shows for Coofandy and Ekouaer, along with several presentations for Consinee Group, a major cashmere and wool producer. HAN Media's event production experience also extends beyond fashion, including the Asian-American TV & Film Festival, whose 2019 award ceremony took place at Symphony Space in New York.







China Fashion Collective presenting a landmark fashion show for the world's largest cashere and wool producer Consinee Group at the iconic Cipriani 55 Wall Street in New York, bringing together more than 500 industry leaders, executives, buyers and fashionistas.







The 2019 Asian-American TV&Film Festival taking place at Symphony Space in October in New York. The annual award ceremony was produced by HAN Media.







Supermodel Sean O'Pry and Helena Christensen walking for the Coofandy and Ekaeour Spring/Summer 2025 New York Fashion Week Show







Ekaeour S/S 2025 New York Fashion Week Show

In recent years, HAN Media has also supported companies beyond fashion, including HSBC, Hudson Yards, smart-home innovator Dreame and Nasdaq-listed gaming company Snail Games, as well as technology companies based in Silicon Valley and Asia. Liu founded HAN Media in New York to help Chinese and Asian companies localize their brand positioning, PR and influencer marketing for American audiences. Named to Forbes China's list of Most Influential Overseas Chinese for her impact on cross-border business, media and fashion, she continues to bring together editorial storytelling, large-scale production and influencer campaigns. The Times Square activation was not an isolated moment; it reflected a model refined over years, one that connects influencers, live events and media strategy to help international brands engage American audiences.

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