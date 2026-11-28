MENAFN - IANS) Davanagere (Karnataka), Nov 28 (IANS) A four-year-old girl in Channagiri town of Karnataka's Davanagere district has died after allegedly swallowing a tiny toy ball found inside a packet of snacks.

The incident, which occurred three days ago, came to light on Saturday after a warning message about the tragedy went viral on social media.

The deceased has been identified as Aliza Sheikh, a resident of the Kausar Mosque area in Channagiri. She was the daughter of Jamir, a construction worker.

According to preliminary police investigations, the child was eating a Rs 5 packet of 'Reet Motu Patlu' snacks when she accidentally swallowed a small toy ball found inside the packet.

The incident reportedly occurred while her mother was busy with work. The child had opened the snack packet and was eating its contents when she swallowed the tiny toy. By the time her mother noticed that something was wrong, the child was in distress.

The family immediately rushed her to the taluk hospital, where she was provided medical treatment. Following the treatment, the parents brought her back home, hoping that her condition would improve. However, shortly after returning home, the child reportedly developed severe symptoms and succumbed.

Her mother reportedly managed to remove the toy lodged in the child's throat, but by then, the child had already died.

Police said preliminary investigations revealed that the snack packet contained a small toy ball, which the child had accidentally swallowed. The incident is suspected to have resulted in choking due to the toy getting lodged in her throat.

The parents reportedly conducted the funeral without filing a police complaint. The incident remained unreported until a warning message about the child's death circulated widely on social media on Saturday, bringing the tragedy to public attention.

The incident has triggered concerns over the safety of small toys and promotional items packed inside snack packets, particularly those consumed by young children.

In August this year, a five-year-old boy allegedly died after swallowing a small plastic toy ball that was found inside a packet of Kurkure snacks in Karnataka's Mysuru district.

The child was identified as Mukund Mayur, grandson of former Gram Panchayat vice-president Gouramma and Shankar Nayak, and the only son of Santosh and Aishwarya.

According to preliminary information, the boy allegedly swallowed a small plastic gift ball that was found inside a Kurkure packet. The plastic ball is suspected to have become lodged in his throat, leading to suffocation.

A case was registered at the Hunsur Rural Police Station.

Earlier this year, a six-and-a-half-month-old baby died after choking on a dried hibiscus flower kept for Pooja at home in Mysuru's Hunsur.