MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Nov 28 (IANS) The death toll from the collapse of a six-storey building in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi rose to 11 on Saturday after rescue workers recovered three more bodies from the rubble, while at least eight people remained missing, rescue officials said.

An official from Rescue 1122 told Xinhua news agency that rescue teams continued clearing the rubble with heavy machinery and specialized equipment.

The under-construction building collapsed in the Baloch Colony of Karachi in the country's southern Sindh province on Wednesday, leaving initially three killed and 14 injured and several people trapped beneath the debris.

Earlier on Friday, rescuers pulled a 28-year-old man alive from the debris after he had remained trapped for around 54 hours.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah ordered the removal of three officials, the suspension of 16 Sindh Building Control Authority employees and an inquiry into their alleged role and negligence.

A police case was registered, naming the building's owners, builder, architect, structural engineer and contractors for the use of substandard construction materials and other violations.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Commissioner's Office said that 516 buildings had been sealed across the city as part of a crackdown on illegal and unauthorized constructions.

Reports suggest that roof and building collapses are a recurring problem in Pakistan, where weak safety enforcement and substandard construction materials have repeatedly contributed to such tragedies.

On October 15, at least 31 people, including 30 students and a female teacher, were killed after a school building collapsed in the Afridi Abad area of Pakistan's Peshawar.

According to the local rescue authorities, the roof of the school had been poorly constructed and the building was located in narrow streets, which created difficulties for rescue operations.