MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) There has been an uneasy silence surrounding Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), with its top leadership conspicuously absent from the scene, and the organisation appearing to be relying heavily on its old propaganda material to keep its narrative alive and sustain recruitment efforts.

The Jaish was dealt a major blow during Operation Sindoor and took considerable time to recover and even begin rebuilding its organisational structure. Despite continuing leadership challenges and low morale among its cadres, the outfit is now making gradual efforts to regain its footing and rebuild its network.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that there is no doubt that the Jaish is taking matters slowly. While it continues to deal with leadership issues and lack of human resources on the ground, it would not be right to write off this group as yet.

"In fact, the prolonged silence is deliberate, and the Jaish-e-Mohammad is set to emerge into a much more lethal terror group," the official said.

There is a complete overhaul within the terror groups, which is looking to function more like the Islamic State. It is solely focusing on its foreign-based handlers to recruit youths from India.

“In most of these recruitment attempts, the handlers have focused more on radicalisation and brainwashing. There is little emphasis on carrying out attacks, and the push is being made to build a highly radicalised society,” the official said.

An official said that the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), on the other hand, continues to focus more on having a solid ground network, which would be involved in fidayeen attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country.

It would attempt to keep the ship sailing, while the JeM transforms into an entirely new outfit. The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which is backing these initiatives, wants the Jaish to give more emphasis to radicalisation and changing the mindset of society.

It is aware that if it continues to focus on these aspects in a sustained manner, then eventually one of the recruits will go in for a big strike. The idea is to create an Islamic State-styled terror outfit, where the players are largely unknown.

In recent months, several youths have been arrested in India for allegedly joining the Jaish. However, if one looks at the recruitment, the modus operandi is entirely different.

"The focus has been more on radicalisation and brainwashing the youth. These recruits are then expected to find more persons and brainwash them. This not only becomes a chain reaction, but the entire process goes on in autopilot mode," the official said.

Another official said the strategy served the interests of both the ISI and the Jaish. Operating through unidentified individuals or groups allows the outfit to conceal its involvement and cover its tracks. Much like the Islamic State's modus operandi, this approach would make it difficult for investigators to establish a direct link between the crime and the JeM.

In the meantime, the Jaish gets the time to set up highly radicalised networks across India. It is ready to play the waiting game, realising that to restart operations in Jammu and Kashmir, it needs a bunch of local operatives.

The outfit is not in particular targeting locals from Jammu and Kashmir as there is too much scrutiny at the moment. It would look to radicalise as many youths so that they are free to strike in any part of the country or join the outfit in Jammu and Kashmir.

The terror outfit has adopted a slow yet steady approach. The ISI realises that the Jaish is more suited for such an operation, as its chief Masood Azhar is a bigger draw among potential recruits when compared to Hafiz Saeed, the founder of the Lashkar.

For now, the Jaish would focus extensively on the northern states in India. The southern operations would not be attempted immediately, as the JeM would want a confrontation with the Islamic State, which controls that space.

This new avatar of the Jaish is a cause for concern for the Indian agencies. The operations would be shadowy and not over the top. Moreover, none of the handlers in Pakistan is being used for the radicalisation process.

Unassuming individuals based in various foreign countries are the ones who are roped in for the job, which makes the tracking extremely hard, an official said.