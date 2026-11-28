MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, said that the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which includes the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, will enable Uttar Pradesh to increase its representation in the State Assembly.

This comes a day after the Union Cabinet cleared the amendments to the Constitutional Amendment Bill, linked to the proposed delimitation and women reservation legislation, ahead of the Special session of the Parliament from November 30 to December 3.

Taking to 'X', HM Shah said the Cabinet's approval of the 132nd Constitutional Amendment Bill under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a major step towards increasing public representation across all states and bringing governance closer to the people.

"The proposal also includes an amendment to Article 170(1), raising the maximum strength of State Legislative Assemblies from 500 to around 650 seats," he mentioned.

The Home Minister noted that this provision will enable an undivided Uttar Pradesh "to increase its representation in the State Assembly".

"At the same time, the one-third reservation for women will give the women of the state their highest-ever level of representation," he added.

He underlined that with more elected representatives, local priorities can be voiced more effectively in the legislature.

According to HM Shah, this will help formulate development plans that are better aligned with local needs and will accelerate overall development.

"This decision will further strengthen both good governance and public participation in Uttar Pradesh," he said while urging all political parties in the state to welcome and support this "historic legislation".

Earlier on Saturday, Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav criticised the BJP-led Central government over the Union Cabinet's decision to clear amendments to the Constitution Amendment Bill linked to delimitation, saying that the ruling party's sole focus is the elections rather than the country's security.

In a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav said: "For the BJP, elections are everything, not the country. That's why it cares about the boundaries of Lok Sabha constituencies, not the country's borders."