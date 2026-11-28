MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the Mohali and Chandigarh premises linked to an accused in connection with the development and regularisation of illegal colonies in Punjab, an agency statement said on Saturday.

The searches were carried out by the ED's Jalandhar Zonal Office on November 20, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against 'Dream Meadows-I' and 'Dream Meadows-II', which were being illegally developed and regularised by M/s WWICS Estates Private Limited.

ED officials said the investigation was initiated on the basis of two FIRs registered by Vigilance Bureau, Mohali, Punjab, alleging that M/s WWICS Estates Private Limited, its director Davinder Singh Sandhu, in connivance with Executive Engineer, PWD (B&R) Nimratdeep Singh, other government officials and private persons, developed and regularised the illegal colonies, namely Dream Meadows-I and Dream Meadows-II at village Kurali, SAS Nagar.

According to the second FIR, Nimratdeep Singh, through his family members and other associates, accumulated disproportionate assets through illegal means from the check period April 1, 2004 to December 10, 2020. Nimratdeep Singh and his family members were also found to have incurred an excess expenditure of Rs 35.58 crore (approx.), which is 1.73 times more than their total known legal income.

Investigation has revealed that M/s WWICS Estates Private Limited had initially conceptualised Dream Meadows-I and Dream Meadows-II as a single colony. However, with the intent to evade payment of the requisite government fee, the company deliberately represented the same as two separate colonies, thereby paying a lesser fee and causing a loss to the government exchequer, the statement said.

Further, these colonies were developed on land parcels purchased from various sellers with forged consent letters which were used for obtaining regularisation certificates from development authorities.

Subsequent investigation has revealed that Nimratdeep Singh has amassed disproportionate assets in the form of various immovable properties in his own name and in the name of his family members and related entities.

According to investigators, the searches at the Mohali and Chandigarh premises resulted in recovery and seizure of various incriminating records, including documents and digital devices.

Moreover, the raids also resulted in recovery of a 1 kg gold bar, valued at Rs 1,23,50,000, and freezing of around Rs 3.16 crore in the form of Fixed Deposits (FDRs) and bank balances of accused persons, the ED said.

The seized documents/records are under detailed examination to ascertain the extent of Proceeds of Crime involved. Further investigation in the case is currently underway.