Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and actor Aamir Khan on Saturday announced the launch of the 'Sampurna Maharashtra Water Cup 2027', a statewide water conservation initiative aimed at making the state drought-free. Organised by the Paani Foundation in partnership with the Maharashtra government, the initiative will cover 34 districts and 351 talukas across the state. It aims to bring people together to work towards water conservation and improve water storage in rural areas.

Speaking at the announcement, Aamir Khan recalled how the initiative began in 2016 with the support of the state government. He spoke about the work carried out under the Jal Yukt Shivar initiative and the response it received across several talukas.“In 2016, Devendra Fadnavis and I started this initiative with the government. We worked with the Paani Foundation during the Jal Yukt Shivar initiative and saw the results of that effort. Within three years, the initiative reached 75 talukas. The results were remarkable, bringing together the administration, civil society, and all the partners and volunteers associated with the Paani Foundation. The outcome was very dynamic,” Khan said.

The new initiative will follow a community-based model, encouraging villagers to take part in water conservation work through shramadaan (voluntary labour). It will also introduce a competition-based approach to encourage participation across rural Maharashtra. The Maharashtra government's Soil and Water Conservation Department will oversee the work through review committees. A state-level high-powered committee, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will monitor the progress and coordinate drought-relief efforts with non-governmental organisations.

The announcement was made during a special digital event held on Saturday between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm. Aamir Khan and the Paani Foundation team joined the event along with district collectors and government officials from all 34 districts and 351 talukas. The Paani Foundation has been working on water conservation and drought prevention by encouraging people to come together and take part in efforts to improve water resources. (ANI)