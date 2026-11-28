Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): The traditional lamp at the Deepathoon located atop Thiruparankundram Hill will be lit at 5 pm on Saturday, under the direct supervision of the receivers appointed to oversee the temple administration, retired judges Justice S. Vaidyanathan and Justice V. Parthiban. According to the release, in accordance with the directions issued by the Supreme Court of India, the ceremony will be held under the supervision of Justice S. Vaidyanathan, former Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, and Justice V. Parthiban, former Judge of the Madras High Court.

For the ceremony, only temple staff, security personnel and a group of 50 devotees who have been granted official permission will be allowed to ascend the hill between 2.30 pm and 3 pm on Saturday. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place, keeping in mind public safety, the sanctity of the hill and the maintenance of law and order. Accordingly, members of the general public and other devotees, apart from those specifically authorised, will not be permitted to ascend the hill.

Devotees and members of the public have been requested to respect the Supreme Court's directions, follow the instructions issued by the temple administration and security personnel, and extend their full cooperation in maintaining peace and law and order. A group of women devotees took part in the 'Paal Kudam' ritual, carrying pots of milk as offerings to the deity, ahead of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lighting at Thiruparankundram Hill.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Lord Murugan in a post on X. "Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear! Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear! Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear!" PM Modi posted. The development comes amid an ongoing controversy over the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon, with the Supreme Court appointing Vaidyanathan and Parthiban, as receivers to oversee the administration of the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple in Thiruparankundram.

Devotees visiting the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple welcomed the Supreme Court's direction and expressed hope that the ceremonial lamp would be lit peacefully. Several devotees also welcomed the deployment of central forces ahead of the ceremony. A devotee, Prasanna Kumari, thanked the Supreme Court for its order and said people in Thiruparankundram were happy with the development. She also recalled the efforts of those who had fought for the lighting of the ceremonial lamp.

The controversy centres on the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar, despite an interim order of the Supreme Court directing that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the location. The Maha Deepam was instead lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival on November 24, while police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon. (ANI)