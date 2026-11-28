Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 28 (ANI): Reiterating the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) firm stand on the proposed delimitation exercise, party working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has asserted that the interests of Telangana and the southern states must be fully protected, making it clear that the party would not tolerate any injustice to the state in the process of parliamentary seat redistribution. In a statement, KTR said the BRS had consistently maintained that there should be no reduction in the parliamentary representation of South India. He emphasised that the existing 24 per cent share of southern states in Parliament must be protected and that any exercise aimed at increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha should not undermine the political representation of the southern region.

KTR pointed out that the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats, along with a safeguard ensuring that the inter-state representation ratio would not be altered until 2051, addresses the key concerns raised by southern states. He said the proposal provides an opportunity to expand parliamentary representation without compromising the existing relative share of the southern states. Highlighting the benefits to Telangana, KTR said the proposed arrangement would increase the state's representation in the Lok Sabha from the existing 17 seats to 26. The increase, he noted, would give Telangana a stronger voice in the country's highest legislative forum while ensuring that its political interests remain protected.

Making the party's position clear, KTR announced that the BRS's three Rajya Sabha members would vote in favour of the proposal. He said the decision had been taken keeping Telangana's interests paramount and taking into consideration the safeguards incorporated in the proposed arrangement. The BRS working president also reiterated the party's unwavering support for women's reservation, stating that it had always favoured the measure and remained committed to its implementation. He stressed the importance of ensuring greater political representation for women and reaffirmed the party's support for the initiative.

KTR's statement assumes significance amid the ongoing debate over delimitation and its potential impact on the political representation of southern states. Concerns have been expressed in the South over the possibility that an increase in parliamentary seats could alter the existing balance of representation between regions. Against this backdrop, the BRS has sought to underline the importance of protecting the southern states' collective share while ensuring that Telangana receives its due representation. The proposed increase in Lok Sabha seats from 17 to 26 would mark a significant expansion in the state's parliamentary strength. The party's stand, as articulated by KTR, reflects its emphasis on balancing regional interests, protecting Telangana's political representation and supporting women's reservation. He made it clear that the BRS would continue to place the state's interests above all other considerations while taking a position on issues concerning parliamentary representation. (ANI)