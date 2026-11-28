New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday urged the Congress to "shift its long-held stance" and set aside political differences to support the proposed Delimitation Bill, appealing to Opposition parties to join hands with the central government for women's empowerment and passage of the legislation in Parliament. Speaking to ANI, Rijiju said the proposed Bill seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies while increasing the number of public representatives, and asserted that the interests of every state and community had been taken into account. "I believe that following the Prime Minister's appeal, the Congress party must also shift its long-held stance and outdated mindset... I urge the Congress party as well as those few others who are opposing this bill at the behest of the Congress to set aside politics and join hands in Parliament to work toward women's empowerment and ensure the passage of this bill," Rijiju said.

Elaborating on the proposed legislation, the Union Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a message to the entire nation by advocating women's empowerment and proposing 33 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies while taking into account the concerns of every state. "The Delimitation Bill, aimed at providing reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies and increasing the number of public representatives, has now become clear. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a message to the entire nation, taking into account the concerns of every state—by advocating for women's empowerment and proposing a 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies. If anyone opposes this initiative, the entire nation, not just women, will never forgive them. There could be no better bill or provision than this; it addresses every aspect, including the interests of every state and every community—be it SCs, STs, or women while also providing for an increase in the number of representatives," he said.

Rijiju's appeal comes amid a political confrontation between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Opposition parties over the proposed delimitation exercise and its linkage with the implementation of women's reservation, ahead of the special session of Parliament beginning November 30. Meanwhile, Congress National President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Centre's move to bring the Bill again, alleging that the ruling government was attempting to secure the necessary numbers after the legislation was rejected in April. "They previously attempted to introduce this Bill, but it was rejected back in April. Since then, they have been systematically breaking apart political parties—the TMC, the NCP, and the Shiv Sena—to secure the necessary numbers. Now, sensing that they have the numbers—though it remains uncertain who might ultimately support them—they are bringing this Bill forward again. This poses a grave danger to the nation. Some people fail to grasp that an increase in the number of seats to 850 would cause immense harm to the nation and spell the end of democracy," Kharge said.

He also questioned the Election Commission's role in the proposed delimitation exercise, alleging that the poll body had removed over 10 crore people from electoral rolls and raising concerns over Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar overseeing the process. "The same tainted Election Commission—which has removed over 10 crore people from the electoral rolls—is now being entrusted with the responsibility of delimitation. This is unacceptable to us. Look at Gyanesh Kumar; he stands in the dock, effectively as an accused. If the entire process is to be conducted under his leadership, it will inevitably be riddled with manipulation. They could designate any constituency as 'General' or 'Reserved' at their own whim. If they can issue directives from the CEC office to facilitate the theft of votes, there is no telling what they might do during the delimitation process... We have already witnessed how they handled delimitation in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir; those are clear examples. They alter the geographical or demographic composition of constituencies—converting 'General' seats into 'Reserved' ones if it suits them, or turning 'Reserved' seats into 'General' ones," he alleged.

Earlier on Saturday, the INDIA bloc laid down three key demands on the proposed delimitation exercise, calling for the existing strength of the Lok Sabha to be maintained, women's reservation to be implemented within the current House strength and the present allocation of seats among states to remain unchanged for the next 25 years. The demands were outlined by the Congress after a meeting of INDIA bloc floor leaders held at the residence of party president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and several other Opposition leaders attended the meeting to discuss the proposed legislation and formulate a joint strategy ahead of the special session of Parliament beginning November 30.

In a post on X, the Congress said the delimitation Bill was discussed during the meeting and reiterated its position on the proposed exercise. "Our clear demands are: The current strength of the Lok Sabha should be maintained; Women's reservation should be provided based on the current strength of the Lok Sabha; The current allocation of seats among states in the Lok Sabha should be maintained for the next 25 years," the party said. Among those present at the meeting were Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Pawan Khera, K.C. Venugopal, Syed Nasir Hussain, Pramod Tiwari and Gaurav Gogoi, besides Trinamool Congress MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien. CPI(M) leader A. Rahim, Rashtriya Samaj Party MP N.K. Premachandran, National Conference leader Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders Abhay Kushwaha and Manoj Jha, Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman, and Indian Union Muslim League leader E.T. Mohammed Basheer also attended the meeting. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Baidyanath Ram, who joined online, CPI leader P. Santosh and Independent MP Kapil Sibal were also present. A VCK leader could not attend due to a wedding at his residence. The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), which has indicated support for the revised delimitation proposals, did not attend the meeting. The DMK, which has also indicated support for the revised proposals subject to safeguards for Tamil Nadu's representation, was not part of the meeting. The meeting comes amid differing positions among Opposition parties on the proposed legislation, with some regional parties indicating support for the revised proposals while others have raised concerns over their potential implications for state-wise representation. Meanwhile, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has received a boost in its numbers after the DMK and the NCP-SP indicated support for the revised delimitation proposals. Their combined strength of 30 MPs could take the ruling alliance's estimated tally from around 320 to 350 in the Lok Sabha. The government would require 360 votes if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting to meet the two-thirds threshold. The actual requirement will depend on the number of members present and voting, while the separate requirement of a majority of the House's total membership will also apply. (ANI)