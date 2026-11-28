New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said the proposed delimitation framework would mark a significant step towards reshaping India's parliamentary landscape, with the strength of the Lok Sabha projected to increase by 50 per cent from the existing 543 seats to 816 seats. In a post on X, Meghwal shared state-wise figures showing the projected changes in parliamentary representation under the proposed framework. According to the figures shared by him, Uttar Pradesh would record the largest numerical increase of 40 seats, from 80 to 120, followed by Maharashtra, which would rise from 48 to 72, and West Bengal, from 42 to 63. The proposed delimitation framework marks a significant step towards reshaping India's parliamentary landscape. #DelimitationBill #WomenReservation — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) November 28, 2026

Bihar and Tamil Nadu are each projected to gain 20 seats, increasing from 40 to 60 and from 39 to 59, respectively. Madhya Pradesh would increase from 29 to 43 seats, while Karnataka would rise from 28 to 42. Gujarat is projected to increase from 26 to 39 seats, while Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan would each rise from 25 to 38 seats. Odisha and Keralam would each gain 10 seats, increasing from 21 to 31 and from 20 to 30, respectively. Among other states, Telangana would increase from 17 to 26 seats, Assam and Jharkhand would each rise from 14 to 21, and Punjab would climb from 13 to 20 seats. Chhattisgarh and Haryana would each gain five seats, moving from 11 to 16 and from 10 to 15, respectively. Delhi is projected to increase from seven to 11 seats, Uttarakhand from five to eight, Jammu and Kashmir from five to seven, and Himachal Pradesh from four to six seats.

Meghwal also shared projected figures for other states and Union Territories. Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura would each increase from two to three seats, while Chandigarh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry and Sikkim would each rise from one to two seats. Among the Union Territories, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu would retain two seats, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh and Lakshadweep would continue to have one seat each.

In another post on X, Meghwal highlighted what he described as a positive aspect of the proposed framework, saying it sought to maintain the existing ratio of seats among states.“Every state in the country, whether in the south or the north, has its own importance. As development progresses, it is essential to maintain a balance in every state's representation,” he said. परिसीमन को लेकर एक अच्छी बात यह है कि राज्यों के बीच सीटों का मौजूदा अनुपात बनाए रखने का प्रस्ताव भी रखा गया है। दक्षिण हो या उत्तर, देश के हर राज्य की अपनी अहमियत है। विकास के साथ किसी भी राज्य के प्रतिनिधित्व का संतुलन बना रहना जरूरी है। #DelimitationBill — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) November 28, 2026

Sharing figures on the representation of southern states, Meghwal said the five states currently hold a combined 129 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, accounting for 23.76 per cent of the House. Under the proposed expansion to 816 seats, their combined strength would increase to 195, taking their share to 23.90 per cent. According to the figures shared by him, Tamil Nadu's representation would increase from 39 seats, or 7.18 per cent, to 59 seats, or 7.23 per cent. Andhra Pradesh would rise from 25 seats, or 4.60 per cent, to 38 seats, or 4.65 per cent, while Telangana would increase from 17 seats, or 3.13 per cent, to 26 seats, or 3.18 per cent. Karnataka's representation would increase from 28 to 42 seats, while its share would remain unchanged at 5.15 per cent. Keralam would rise from 20 to 30 seats, retaining its existing share of 3.68 per cent. Meghwal said the figures showed that all five southern states would gain in absolute numbers, while their combined share in the expanded Lok Sabha would also register a marginal increase. (ANI)