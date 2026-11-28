Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Maharashtra pacer Vivek Shelar, who made a successful transition from tennis ball cricket at the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) to senior-level cricket for his state, spoke on his cricketing journey, idols and the challenges that make bowling with a leather ball different from the tennis ball. Shelar, 26 years of age, featured for Tiigers of Kolkata in season 3 of ISPL, getting nine wickets, including two hat-tricks and bowled the fastest delivery of the tournament at 145.2 kmph. Having first played tennis ball cricket in 2016 and taking up leather ball cricket in 2020-21, Shelar earned a call-up to the Maharashtra side playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and in his side's five matches, he emerged as their top wicket-taker with 12 scalps at an average of 14.08, with best figures of 4/29. He also got to attend the IPL trials for Rajasthan Royals (RR). Speaking in an interview to ANI, he said that he is proud of his journey and his transition to leather-ball has caused strict changes in his diet, fitness and increased his workload. "I am feeling very good, feeling very proud (of playing for Maharashtra after years of tennis ball grind). In tennis ball cricket, you play fewer overs, and the ball is different. In leather ball cricket, the ball is a bit heavier, and you play more overs. So in leather ball cricket, you need to maintain good fitness and diet; in tennis ball cricket, we do not follow that as much. So this is what I learned from here—you have to follow the process more and stay more focused, that is it," he said. [{1f96e2f7-c9b5-41d4-901f-e94ad6ab837e:intradmin/ANI-20261128085452.jpg}]

He thanked the ISPL, his franchise Tiigers of Kolkata and their owners, Aspect Sports and Aksha Kamboj for their support and expressed gratitude for his journey, which saw him get into headlines by throwing the fastest delivery of the season 3. " I would like to thank the ISPL and Tiigers of Kolkata very much, and Aspect Group and Aksha ma'am, because they selected me for Tiigers of Kolkata. The experience there—my real journey started from there, because when I bowled the fastest delivery there, that is when I got my fame. It helped me a lot here in Maharashtra as well, because bowling the fastest ball helped me out here too. So I am very thankful to ISPL, Aksha ma'am, and Aspect Group; they supported me a lot and that's how I have been able to reach this level," he said. "They supported me in every way. Whatever questions I had, they answered every single question. Whenever I had any requirement, they supported me with every requirement," he added.

Speaking on his cricketing journey, Vivek said that he had been playing tennis ball in his village as a youngster and would watch videos of pace icons Dale Steyn and Waqar Younis as he transitioned to leather ball cricket. He called Proteas legend Steyn his favourite. "I have been playing as a bowler from the beginning, because when I used to play tennis ball cricket in my village, I played as a bowler only—I used to bowl more. And when I shifted to leather ball cricket, I used to watch a lot of Dale Steyn's videos. Dale Steyn, Waqar Younis—I used to watch a lot of their videos. Dale Steyn is my favourite bowler, so I used to watch his videos a lot. Watching them, a thought comes to mind that I should also play and see what that level is like. So now I am getting to experience what this level is like," he said.

In Mumbai, he gets to share the locker room with capped Indian players like Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad and other domestic talents like Arshin Kulkarni, Vicky Ostwal and Mukesh Chaudhary. On the experience he has had with such a star-studded group, Vivek said that he learnt a lot about the mental side of things in the game and his role in each phase. "They have taught me a lot in these 10 days—what preparation one should do, how one should be mentally, how one should behave on the ground, and what needs to be done and what role to play in each phase. They taught me all of that, and their experience is vast, so they shared some of their experience with me as well. I consider myself lucky," he said.

He expressed his admiration for skipper Gaikwad, saying that he is a "cool and calm" character. "I have also played under him in the MPL (Maharashtra Premier League), and he is very cool and calm. I really enjoy playing under him," he said.

Having played five games across senior cricket so far, Vivek feels really good about his performance and he eyes a selection for Team India and an IPL deal just like every other aspiring cricketer in India. Besides his pace, he also wants to focus on his line and length to become a more complete bowler. "In Indian bowling, as important as pace is, line and length are equally important. So for me, I want to see myself doing well in all three aspects, because right now that is what is important—line, length, and pace. So I would want to do well in all three. I am following my process—how to stay focused, what the routine is; I am following all of that. Now, whatever is meant to happen is in God's hands," he signed off. (ANI)