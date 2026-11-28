New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused the Narendra Modi government of attempting to consolidate power through its proposed delimitation legislation, calling the constitutional amendment Bill a“grave threat to democracy” and alleging that the proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats was aimed at securing power indefinitely.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, Kharge said the government was seeking to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and alleged that the move was intended to help it retain power. "All the leaders of our INDIA alliance have collectively determined that the constitutional amendment bill being introduced by the Modi government poses a grave threat to democracy. It is a threat because, in an attempt to dismantle democracy and consolidate absolute power, they are now aiming for '800 paar'. Previously, they had set a target of '400 paar' in the elections--a goal that has since fallen by the wayside. Now, by increasing the number of seats to 850, they seek to seize and retain power indefinitely," Kharge said.

He also accused the Centre of ignoring the interests of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the proposed legislation, arguing that the provisions did not adequately address the need to increase reserved seats in proportion to their population. "The second issue here is that the interests of SCs and STs--meaning Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes--have been completely ignored; an injustice has been done to them," he said.

Explaining his objection, Kharge referred to Article 330 of the Constitution, which deals with the reservation of seats for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha. He read out the relevant provision and argued that reserved seats should increase in proportion to the population of these communities. "That is to say, proportionate to the population of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, our seats--meaning the reserved seats for Scheduled Castes--must increase. Yet, there is no provision for this in it," he said.

Kharge also referred to the upcoming Census and questioned why the proposed legislation did not specify that the exercise would take into account the latest population figures. "The 2026 census is approaching. They have stated nothing about it. But if they were to announce it based on the latest census, naturally, given that the population of SCs and STs has grown, they would receive a higher number of seats accordingly," he said.

Alleging that the government was seeking to push through provisions that suited its interests, Kharge said the proposed changes would deny SCs and STs their due representation. "However, they want to ensure that SCs and STs do not receive their rightful share, and they wish to quickly push through whatever serves their interests right now. That is what is being pursued, as is evident from their amendment," he added.

Raising concerns over the Election Commission being entrusted with the delimitation exercise, Kharge alleged that the poll body had already removed more than 10 crore people from the voters' list and questioned whether it could conduct the exercise impartially.“The third issue: the very same tainted Election Commission that has removed more than 10 crore people from the voters' list is being assigned the responsibility of delimitation. This is entirely unacceptable to us,” he said.

Mocking the Chief Election Commissioner, Kharge stumbled over his name before saying,“Mr. Gyaneshwar... Gyaneshwar?” and then added,“Gyanesh Kumar stands in the dock like an accused.” He alleged that the delimitation process could be manipulated under Kumar's leadership, including in the allocation of general, reserved and women's-reserved constituencies.“When directions regarding vote theft are given from here directly to the CEC office, they could manipulate anything during delimitation,” he alleged.

Kharge also cited the delimitation exercises in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that constituency boundaries and reservation status had been altered to suit the ruling party's interests. He further alleged that the government had waited to bring the revised legislation until it believed it had the numbers required to get it passed, claiming that Opposition parties had been weakened through political defections.“Last time when they brought that bill, they failed; it was rejected in April. So now they did such wonders--breaking the TMC, then after that breaking the NCP-SP, breaking the Shiv Sena--breaking and separating everyone, sitting tight until their numbers come in,” he said.

Kharge said the proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats could have serious consequences for democracy and alleged that the government wanted to secure a majority that would allow it to change the Constitution.“Once power goes into their hands, they can even change the Constitution, and whatever is on their minds--that is, whatever they want to do--they will fully use this as a weapon to do it,” he said.

He also alleged that the proposed changes could lead to the RSS and BJP retaining power permanently and said the INDIA bloc had decided to oppose the legislation. "By forming a majority, they will finish off democracy too; this government will permanently remain in the hands of the RSS and BJP, and Manusmriti will be implemented—you should consider this certain," Kharge said. "So that is why we decided that we should all come together and oppose this, because it is not in the interest of SC-STs, and they have not brought this amendment to keep democracy alive--they have brought it to end democracy," he added.

The Congress president's remarks came after the INDIA bloc, following its meeting of floor leaders, outlined three demands on the proposed delimitation exercise: maintaining the current strength of the Lok Sabha, implementing women's reservation within the existing House strength, and retaining the current allocation of seats among states for the next 25 years.

The INDIA bloc floor leaders had met at Kharge's residence in New Delhi to discuss the proposed legislation and formulate a joint strategy ahead of the special session of Parliament, beginning November 30. The meeting was attended by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other Opposition leaders, including Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee. The meeting came amid differing positions among Opposition parties on the revised delimitation proposals. The NCP-SP, which has indicated support for the proposals, did not attend the meeting. The DMK has also indicated support for the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states, while insisting that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of representation must remain protected.

The Union Cabinet has cleared three revised draft legislations, including the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and a proposed amendment to Union Territories laws. The Bills are scheduled to be taken up during the special session of Parliament beginning November 30. The proposed legislative package provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the total number of seats in State Legislative Assemblies. It proposes raising the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, with up to 815 members representing states and 35 representing Union Territories. The package is also aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

The Opposition has supported women's reservation but objected to linking its implementation with delimitation. It has also demanded that the exercise be based on the latest Census data. The Centre has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining SC/ST-reserved seats, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051.