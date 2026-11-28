A Rapido driver in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has been accused of abusing and threatening a woman and sending her obscene photographs after she cancelled her ride over a dispute about extra fare. The woman alleged that the driver repeatedly called her and sent inappropriate messages and pictures on WhatsApp after dropping her midway. The incident reportedly took place on November 20, when the woman booked a Rapido auto to go shopping in the Habibganj area, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

According to her complaint, the driver demanded more money than the agreed fare after accepting the booking. When she refused to pay the additional amount, the driver allegedly claimed that he had taken a longer route and demanded more money. This led to an argument between the two. The woman alleged that the driver began abusing her and pressuring her to cancel the ride.

Driver Allegedly Dropped Woman Midway And Sent Obscene Pictures

According to the woman, she refused to cancel the ride, following which the driver dropped her before reaching her destination. She alleged that he continued calling her after the incident and sent photographs of his private parts through WhatsApp.

The woman also accused him of making an objectionable remark about her religion, allegedly telling her, "You Hindu girls are all like this."

She said the repeated calls, abusive messages and obscene pictures caused her mental distress. She subsequently approached the Bagsewania police station and submitted a written complaint against the driver.

Woman Alleges Police Delayed Action For Five Days

The woman alleged that the police initially assured her that action would be taken but sent her back without providing an update. She claimed that more than five days passed without any information about the progress of her complaint.

She then approached the Chief Minister's helpline and registered a complaint. After the matter was referred back to the police station, officers recorded her statement and began an investigation.

Alleging a delay in police action, the woman also contacted members of the Bajrang Dal in the BHEL district. With their support, she returned to the police station. Members of the organisation subsequently reached Bagsewania police station and demanded strict action against the accused.

Rapido Driver Identified, Police Examine WhatsApp Chats

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Mustaqeen, an auto driver who reportedly lives in the Karond area of Bhopal. He has been taken into custody, according to the information available in the complaint.

Police are examining his mobile phone and WhatsApp conversations to collect digital evidence, including the alleged messages and photographs sent to the woman.

Bagsewania police station in-charge Amit Soni confirmed that an FIR had been registered on the woman's complaint, according to the Aaj Tak report. He said the police would take further action based on the available digital evidence.

However, the accused has not yet been arrested, according to the police information provided.

Incident Raises Questions Over Safety Of Women Passengers

The case has raised concerns about the safety and privacy of women using app-based transport services. The allegations also highlight the need for complaints involving harassment and obscene messages to be investigated promptly.

The police investigation is underway, and the allegations against the driver will need to be established through the evidence collected.