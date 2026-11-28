It has taken Prakash Natarajan 22 years to make his thank you pilgrimage. Yes, now, the co-founder of Sustainable Gaia has returned to the coastal Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in southern India to pray for the safety of his family during the 2004 Indian Ocean disaster, as told in first-person accounts published by Channel NewsAsia and reported by Hindustan Times.

December 26, 2004 started out like any other road trip. Natarajan made the journey from Chennai to Puducherry with nine family members, four of them small children. Then, the terror. A giant 9.1 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Sumatra sent massive tsunami waves across the Indian Ocean, devastating Asia's coastlines.