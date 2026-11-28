MENAFN - IANS) Johannesburg, Nov 28 (IANS) Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) captain Tristan Stubbs said his side knows it is the team every rival wants to topple in the fifth season of the SA20, starting on January 17.

Coached by Adrian Birrell, Sunrisers have won three of the four titles so far and will go for a fourth crown in front of their home crowd at St George's Park. The tournament opens with the SEC taking on Pretoria Capitals, who have lost two finals in four editions, of the competition.

"The way it's all worked out for everyone, it's just been an awesome team, and to have as much success as we have so early has just been great. We have now won it a couple of times, and we know everyone wants to beat us.

“So, we go in with that mindset, and ultimately, it's going to be pretty similar to all the other years. We're going to play hard, but enjoy it," Stubbs said in a statement issued by the tournament on Saturday.

Pretoria Capitals skipper Keshav Maharaj believes the Centurion-based franchise, coached by former India captain Sourav Ganguly, is ready to take the final step to win the title.

"I think something special is brewing within the Pretoria franchise. The Pretoria family is a wonderful family, and the Pretoria fans are second to none. Everyone wants to win the trophy, but it's the process behind everything that we're focusing on more.

"The biggest lesson from Season 4 that we can take into Season 5 is the character we showed throughout the competition. There are areas in which we can get a lot better, maybe a bit of clarity at times, and I'll take that as a captain on my shoulders."

Paarl Royals spinner Bjorn Fortuin said his team was happy to go into the tournament with little fuss around it. "Silent optimism, if I had to describe it in a couple of words. Leading up to every season, we're not really one of the talked-about teams.

“We don't have the star names, we don't have the guys that go for megabucks in auctions, but every year we do find a way to make it to the Playoffs. Hopefully this year can be the year where we go one step further and make it to the Final."

At MI Cape Town, Ryan Rickelton, the highest run-getter in the league's history, will open the batting with England's Will Jacks. The two have batted together at the top in other T20 leagues before.

"We've got a good relationship. (Will) Jacksy's got the talent and the ambition, the eagerness to obviously get out there and stamp his authority on the tournament. We've opened in the IPL before, and we've played quite nicely in the past as well.

“So, if we can lean on each other, I think we can put a few good scores up front for the two of us. I think he'll really enjoy it in Cape Town in December and January, like we all do," he said.

For Joburg Super Kings all-rounder Duan Jansen, there is a family score to settle. His twin brother Marco plays for SEC, and JSK are yet to win the title. "I want to win the tournament. I get a mouthful every year when Marco comes to me and says, okay, another trophy in the cabinet.

"So, I think that's one thing that I want to change and for JSK to be that team for me and especially with the rebuild that's been happening now, I think it's a good time to do that next year. So yeah, short and simple, I want to win."

Durban's Super Giants are looking to bounce back after a poor fourth season. Young fast bowler Kwena Maphaka said the gap was not as wide as the results made it look. "We didn't play as well as we would have liked to in Season 4, and we didn't get the results we would have liked. But I think it's only one step away, and I think this season is going to be a really good one for us."