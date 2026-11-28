Peruvian Military Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of Eight Personnel
(MENAFN) Eight military personnel were killed when a Peruvian military helicopter crashed Friday during an operation over the Apurimac, Ene and Mantaro River Valleys (VRAEM), a region known for extensive coca cultivation and cocaine production.
The aircraft was carrying nine military personnel when it went down, with rescue teams later locating the helicopter and recovering those on board. The pilot was the only survivor and was evacuated to receive medical treatment, while the identities of the victims have not yet been disclosed.
Peru's Defense Ministry issued a statement confirming the incident, while the VRAEM Special Command said the crash occurred in the rural area of Sanabamba, located in the southern Ayacucho region.
The circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear, and authorities have yet to determine what caused the helicopter to go down during its mission.
The VRAEM is an extensive mountainous and forested territory in southeastern Peru that stretches across five administrative regions. Its difficult terrain and remote settlements have made it a challenging area for security operations.
The region is also considered one of Peru's main centers for coca cultivation and cocaine production, with drug trafficking networks and armed groups maintaining a presence in parts of the territory.
Peru is regarded as the world's second-largest cocaine producer after Colombia, making the VRAEM a major focus of the country's efforts to combat drug-related activities and organized armed groups.
Due to persistent security challenges and the presence of illegal armed organizations, the region remains a key operational area for Peruvian military and security forces.
The aircraft was carrying nine military personnel when it went down, with rescue teams later locating the helicopter and recovering those on board. The pilot was the only survivor and was evacuated to receive medical treatment, while the identities of the victims have not yet been disclosed.
Peru's Defense Ministry issued a statement confirming the incident, while the VRAEM Special Command said the crash occurred in the rural area of Sanabamba, located in the southern Ayacucho region.
The circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear, and authorities have yet to determine what caused the helicopter to go down during its mission.
The VRAEM is an extensive mountainous and forested territory in southeastern Peru that stretches across five administrative regions. Its difficult terrain and remote settlements have made it a challenging area for security operations.
The region is also considered one of Peru's main centers for coca cultivation and cocaine production, with drug trafficking networks and armed groups maintaining a presence in parts of the territory.
Peru is regarded as the world's second-largest cocaine producer after Colombia, making the VRAEM a major focus of the country's efforts to combat drug-related activities and organized armed groups.
Due to persistent security challenges and the presence of illegal armed organizations, the region remains a key operational area for Peruvian military and security forces.
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