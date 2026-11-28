MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A 'glitch in the simulation'? AI-generated? These were among many comments that appeared on Indian expat Jaseel Azeez's viral clip of ships 'floating' over Ajman's shore that has now raked in over 30 million views.

Azeez, a 29-year-old photographer based in Dubai, said he was visiting Ajman Beach on November 25 after an assignment with colleagues, when he "noticed something unusual about the ships in the distance".

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Initially confused, he said that he first thought 'Wait, what am I looking at?', adding that the ships looked like they were floating above the sea. Azeez then quickly pulled out his phone to record the "surreal" optical illusion.

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The illusion is called a superior mirage, which happens when there is cold air near the surface and warmer air above it - a temperature inversion.

What is a superior mirage?

When surface temperatures are lower than the air above, light from distant objects bends downward rather than upward. This phenomenon can help carry such images over the horizon.

Sometimes, superior mirages can help reveal ships, coastlines or islands that can be hundreds of kilometres below the horizon, with the illusion managing to hold for hours.

This is different from another phenomena - the inferior mirage - that is commonly seen in the UAE, when roads seem to be wet on a hot day. In those mirages, the sky is reflected onto the road, making it appear wet. This happens because the hot air is turbulent, which keeps changing the refractive index (how much light slows down or bends when it asncounters an object).

Viral video

The photographer, who otherwise puts in a lot of time and effort to plan, shoot and edit his content, said that he did not expect this "random" video to go viral.

At the time of publishing, this video crossed 30 million views and has over 1.5 million likes. Watch the viral video below:

Exploring how the comments section brought sceptics from around the world, he said, "Some people thought it was AI-generated, some called it a glitch in the simulation, and others started debating whether the Earth was flat."

"It's funny how an unplanned moment ended up becoming my most-viewed piece of content."

Watch: UAE beaches glow as bioluminescence lights up the seas Watch: Chickens take rollercoaster ride in viral videos from Oman

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