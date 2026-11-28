Ibuildinpublic Launches A Home For Indie Builders Who Ship In Public
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ibuildinpublic, a home for indie builders who ship in public, has launched at ibuildinpublic.
ibuildinpublic is a community for indie hackers, makers and developers who build in public and want their work to be found, not just posted and lost in a feed. Every builder gets a public page for who they are, what they are shipping and what help they need. Every product gets its own page for the pitch, links, roadmap and followers.
The feed shows posts, experiences and polls written as the work happens, and it is readable before you join. Builders can write short reviews of other builders' products, talk in a shared group chat or message one person in private. Daily missions, XP, levels and leaderboards keep progress visible, and analytics show which pages people open. A directory tracker keeps launch destinations and past listings on one board.
A free plan is enough to publish: one product page, daily posts and polls, reviews, the feed, missions, group chat and a starter set of launch directories. Premium ($19/month) unlocks unlimited products and posts, the full directory tracker, search, analytics, bookmarks and a premium badge.
ibuildinpublic is built by Ehsan Yazdanparast, an indie developer based in Madrid, Spain. The idea came from a simple problem: shipping in public was easy to post and hard to find later.
Website:
ibuildinpublic is a community for indie hackers, makers and developers who build in public and want their work to be found, not just posted and lost in a feed. Every builder gets a public page for who they are, what they are shipping and what help they need. Every product gets its own page for the pitch, links, roadmap and followers.
The feed shows posts, experiences and polls written as the work happens, and it is readable before you join. Builders can write short reviews of other builders' products, talk in a shared group chat or message one person in private. Daily missions, XP, levels and leaderboards keep progress visible, and analytics show which pages people open. A directory tracker keeps launch destinations and past listings on one board.
A free plan is enough to publish: one product page, daily posts and polls, reviews, the feed, missions, group chat and a starter set of launch directories. Premium ($19/month) unlocks unlimited products and posts, the full directory tracker, search, analytics, bookmarks and a premium badge.
ibuildinpublic is built by Ehsan Yazdanparast, an indie developer based in Madrid, Spain. The idea came from a simple problem: shipping in public was easy to post and hard to find later.
Website:
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