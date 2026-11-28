Cyberattack Exposes Personal Data Of South Korean Postal Customers
(MENAFN) A cyberattack targeting South Korea's Internet Post Office compromised the personal information of at least 113,855 customers who received registered mail, exposing their names, residential addresses and phone numbers, the country's postal service announced Saturday.
The figure represents the number of affected recipients recorded within a single day, according to an analysis of the compromised data. However, Korea Post, which operates under the Ministry of Science and ICT, said investigations were still underway to establish the total number of individuals whose information had been accessed.
The attackers reportedly exploited a feature available on the postal service's mobile website that allows customers to request changes to their delivery locations. By taking advantage of this function, they gained access to records associated with registered mail shipments scheduled for delivery between Nov. 17 and Nov. 24.
Korea Post said it discovered indications of unauthorized access and notified police on Wednesday, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the breach and the methods used by the attackers.
In response, the postal authority temporarily suspended several online services, including the option allowing recipients to modify their delivery addresses. It also introduced restrictions blocking access to its mobile website from foreign internet protocol (IP) addresses as part of its immediate efforts to contain the incident.
Korea Post chief Park In-hwan expressed regret over the breach and apologized to customers and members of the public affected by concerns surrounding the exposure of their personal information.
“We sincerely apologize for causing concern among the public and postal service customers,” Park said.
He added that the postal service would conduct a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of the incident and introduce measures aimed at preventing similar attacks in the future.
“We will thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and do our utmost to prevent a recurrence and maintain public trust,” he said.
The latest incident comes amid a growing series of cybersecurity breaches targeting South Korean financial institutions and government-related organizations in recent weeks, raising concerns about the protection of sensitive personal information held by public and private entities.
In a separate incident, a data leak involving state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. exposed the personal information of approximately 1.52 million individuals, adding to mounting pressure on South Korean institutions to strengthen their cybersecurity systems and prevent further unauthorized access to customer records.
The figure represents the number of affected recipients recorded within a single day, according to an analysis of the compromised data. However, Korea Post, which operates under the Ministry of Science and ICT, said investigations were still underway to establish the total number of individuals whose information had been accessed.
The attackers reportedly exploited a feature available on the postal service's mobile website that allows customers to request changes to their delivery locations. By taking advantage of this function, they gained access to records associated with registered mail shipments scheduled for delivery between Nov. 17 and Nov. 24.
Korea Post said it discovered indications of unauthorized access and notified police on Wednesday, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the breach and the methods used by the attackers.
In response, the postal authority temporarily suspended several online services, including the option allowing recipients to modify their delivery addresses. It also introduced restrictions blocking access to its mobile website from foreign internet protocol (IP) addresses as part of its immediate efforts to contain the incident.
Korea Post chief Park In-hwan expressed regret over the breach and apologized to customers and members of the public affected by concerns surrounding the exposure of their personal information.
“We sincerely apologize for causing concern among the public and postal service customers,” Park said.
He added that the postal service would conduct a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of the incident and introduce measures aimed at preventing similar attacks in the future.
“We will thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and do our utmost to prevent a recurrence and maintain public trust,” he said.
The latest incident comes amid a growing series of cybersecurity breaches targeting South Korean financial institutions and government-related organizations in recent weeks, raising concerns about the protection of sensitive personal information held by public and private entities.
In a separate incident, a data leak involving state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. exposed the personal information of approximately 1.52 million individuals, adding to mounting pressure on South Korean institutions to strengthen their cybersecurity systems and prevent further unauthorized access to customer records.
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