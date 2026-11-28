MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Gold prices declined in Pakistan's bullion market following two consecutive days of increases, according to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of gold per tola fell by Rs2,300 to Rs387,836, while the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs1,972 to Rs332,506.

In the international market, gold prices also dropped by $23 to $3,653 per ounce.