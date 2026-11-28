Gold Prices Decline After Two-Day Increase
The price of gold per tola fell by Rs2,300 to Rs387,836, while the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs1,972 to Rs332,506.
In the international market, gold prices also dropped by $23 to $3,653 per ounce.
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