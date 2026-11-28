MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"From the morning of November 27 to the morning of November 28, Russian forces carried out nearly 40 attacks on 19 settlements in 12 territorial communities of the region," the statement said.

The enemy used artillery, mortars, FPV drones, UAVs and guided aerial bombs.

In the Hlukhiv community, two women aged 59 and 47 were injured when an enemy drone struck overnight into November 27. A civilian infrastructure facility, a non-residential building, residential houses and cars were damaged.

Military evacuate last resident from village in Sumy region

In the Krolevets community, a non-residential building was damaged. In the Sumy community, private households, a civilian infrastructure facility, non-residential buildings and a car were damaged.

In the Seredyna-Buda community, a private house and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged; in the Shostka community, a bus and cars were damaged; and in the Khutir-Mykhailivskyi community, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged.

Illustrative photo