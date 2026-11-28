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Azerbaijani chess player Khagan Ahmad has won the silver medal at the World Junior Chess Championship for players under 20, which concluded in Caracas, Venezuela.

Ahmad drew his final-round game against Paraguayan chess player Juan Sebastian Melian.

The 15-year-old Azerbaijani scored 8.5 points after 11 rounds to finish second in the tournament and claim the silver medal.

Ahmad finished just half a point behind tournament winner Ethan Vaz of India, who secured the gold medal.

The result marks a significant achievement for Azerbaijani chess, as Ahmad managed to finish among the world's top junior players despite being just 15 years old and competing against opponents in an under-20 category.

His performance in Caracas further highlights Azerbaijan's presence in international youth chess competitions.