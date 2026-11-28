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Partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, with occasional cloud cover and mostly dry conditions, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.

Light fog and drizzle are expected in some areas during the morning. Moderate northwesterly winds will prevail.

Temperatures in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will range from 7°C to 10°C overnight and 12°C to 15°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will stand at 766 mm of mercury, while relative humidity will be 50–55% at night and 70–75% during the day.

In other regions of Azerbaijan, the weather is expected to remain mostly dry, although intermittent rainfall is forecast in some areas in the evening. Rain may be heavy in isolated locations, accompanied by thunderstorms, while snowfall is possible in mountainous areas. Fog is also expected in some places, with moderate westerly winds.

Temperatures across the regions will range from 3°C to 8°C overnight and 10°C to 15°C during the day. In mountainous areas, temperatures will fall to between 0°C and 4°C below zero at night before rising to 4°C–8°C during the day.