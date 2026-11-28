MENAFN - The Conversation) Polls have closed across Victoria and the vote counting has begun. After 12 years in power, Labor is expected to lose the state election. It's forecast the party could lose up to 30 seats in parliament.

One Nation is looking to make its mark, and the rest of the country will be watching, although opinion polls have softened for the party over the course of the campaign.

It seems this is the Liberals' election to lose.

Keep this page open, we'll be projecting seats as the night goes on.

How the Victoria election works