Victoria State Election: Results At A Glance
One Nation is looking to make its mark, and the rest of the country will be watching, although opinion polls have softened for the party over the course of the campaign.
It seems this is the Liberals' election to lose.
Keep this page open, we'll be projecting seats as the night goes on.How the Victoria election works
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