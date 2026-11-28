MENAFN - The Conversation) In a confirmation of recent polls, Opposition Leader Jess Wilson has become Victoria's new premier.

At 36, the former Young Liberal president, first-term member and first female state Liberal leader has become the youngest premier since Federation. Wilson argues her youth offers“fresh ideas and energy” for the state. It may also prove her greatest challenge.

Blue blood

Although she is only just beginning her second term in parliament, Wilson's life has been deeply enmeshed in the Liberal Party. The daughter of a former Victorian Liberal MP Ron Wilson, Jess joined the Young Liberals while at university, serving as president in 2016.

Many of her personal and professional relationships stem from this period, and Wilson is now married to another Young Liberals president, former Institute of Public Affairs (IPA) research fellow Aaron Lane.

Wilson has worked as an adviser to former federal deputy leader Josh Frydenberg and is close friends with Victorian senator James Paterson.

Prior to her election as the member for Kew at the 2022 state election, Wilson had a stint as a consultant at KPMG, before working on policy at the Business Council of Australia.

Wilson says this role, and her experience working on government-business relations during the COVID pandemic, shaped her decision to enter parliament.

A fresh start for the Liberal Party?

Wilson's policy priorities have changed significantly in the past four years.

During her 2022 campaign she advocated a transition to a renewable, net-zero economy without gas. A year later she became the only Victorian Liberal to support the Voice to Parliament.

However, in 2026 she has promised to introduce legislation to abolish Victoria's gas ban and repeal its First Peoples Treaty. She has also, controversially, announced she will raise money by selling off Melbourne's sewage treatment plants for 90 years.

These changes have raised questions from journalists on the campaign trail, who have attempted to pin down Wilson's priorities. Her responses have appeared only to create further confusion.

Questions have also come from the political right. During the leaders' debate, One Nation Leader Warren Pickering asked Wilson if the Coalition remained committed to net zero by 2035. Wilson avoided explicit commitments, saying her only focus was on“reliable and affordable power”.

This was part of a broader line of attack, in which One Nation mocked the Liberal Party's commitments to a“Fresh Start for Victoria”. One Nation campaign materials accused Labor and Liberals of being identical, using the tagline“There's nothing fresh about the same old thing”.

Wilson's policy centrepiece,“Our First 100 Days” was used by the Liberal campaign to define the new premier as proactive and responsive, in contrast to the ageing Labor government.

Whether the new government can fulfil these promises while reducing Victoria's debt has been questioned during the campaign. The responsibility for this lands squarely on Wilson herself, who has stated she will serve as both premier and treasurer for the first three months.

To pull it off, Wilson will need to hit the ground running and keep the Liberal party room united.

Uniting a broad, and often fractious, church

Wilson's political beliefs have been criticised for their ambiguity. Her statements, associations and policies offers clues, but not answers.

Although she has often been associated with the Liberal Party's moderate faction, Wilson has resisted this description, preferring to refer to herself as a“classical, small-l liberal” and someone who cares more about the economy than culture wars when asked about her political alignment.

However, her connections to the IPA have put her at odds with moderates in the past. As president of the Young Liberals, Wilson withstood a challenge from a group who were concerned with the conservative think tank's influence over the Liberal Party.

The ambiguity of Wilson's political loyalties may have assisted her rise in parliament. She was first promoted as a unifying force in the party in 2024 as a potential deputy in Brad Battin's leadership challenge against John Pesutto. She was seen as a presence capable of representing both moderates and conservatives and of being the face of a more modern Liberal Party.

As leader, Wilson appears to have succeeded in unifying personalities and policies in the lead up to the election. Now in government and likely to face much closer scrutiny, Wilson will need to engage with the questions of her own party that she has so far managed to avoid.

If she can answer these, she'll be the leader of a more modern Victorian Liberal Party. If not, Victoria's“fresh start” may soon grow stale.