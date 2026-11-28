MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The mercury continued its free fall in Kashmir, with Srinagar city recording the fifth consecutive coldest night of the season at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, meteorological officials here said on Saturday.

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The minimum temperature on Friday night saw a marginal drop from Wednesday night's minus 2 degrees Celsius.

Several parts of the Valley were shrouded in fog.

Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in Kashmir with a minimum temperature of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, down from last night's minus 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

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In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius and the famous ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.5 degree Celsius.

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The meteorological department has forecast mainly dry weather in the Valley till the end of this month, with a possibility of night temperatures dropping further.