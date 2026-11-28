MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday described Jammu and Kashmir as the crown jewel of India, saying its accession to the country was not merely about integrating a geographical territory but a commitment to preserving India's soul, spirit, unity and integrity.

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Addressing a rally after leading the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, End Anarchy) foot march over a one-kilometre stretch from Panjtirthi Chowk, near Lok Bhawan, to Brahmana Sabha at Parade Chowk, here, Singh also criticised the Congress over its allegations of 'vote chori', questioning the party's claims and saying it had failed to produce credible evidence to substantiate them.

“Jammu and Kashmir is the crown jewel of India, its pride and glory. Therefore, its accession to India was not merely a question of integrating a geographical territory. Rather, it was a commitment to preserving the soul, spirit, unity and integrity of India,” Singh said.

Recalling Jammu and Kashmir's historical significance in the BJP's political journey, the defence minister paid tribute to Pandit Prem Nath Dogra for his struggle for the complete integration of the region with India.

He also recalled Syama Prasad Mookerjee's slogan, 'Ek Desh, Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan' (One Nation, One Constitution, One Flag), raised from the region.

Singh said a large number of people from Jammu and Kashmir had sacrificed their lives to safeguard the country's unity and integrity, and paid tribute to those who made the supreme sacrifice.

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Referring to the development of the Union Territory, Singh said Jammu and Kashmir was progressing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside the rest of the country.

“While the entire country is witnessing all-round development, Jammu and Kashmir too is progressing rapidly,” he said, adding that the region must receive its rightful share of development, rights and opportunities.

Earlier, Singh was received at Jammu airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and BJP leaders.

Accompanied by J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma, MPs and MLAs from the Union Territory, Singh later led the march, holding the national flag, from Panjtirthi Chowk near Lok Bhawan towards Brahmana Sabha at Parade Chowk.

He marched with participants raising slogans before boarding a vehicle at a nearby crossing and proceeding to the rally venue. A large number of women also participated in the procession.

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP organised the 'Mahapadyatra' (grand foot march) to highlight what it alleged were attempts by the Congress and the INDIA bloc to undermine democratic institutions, create political instability and mislead people.

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A large number of BJP functionaries and workers joined the procession, carrying party flags and raising slogans in support of the campaign.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place in view of the Defence Minister's presence and the large gathering. Security personnel were deployed at strategic locations along the route, while additional measures were taken to regulate traffic and ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.