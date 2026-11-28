US Forces Deploy Counter-Drone Systems to Protect British Air Base
(MENAFN) US military personnel used specialized counter-drone systems to repel approximately six unidentified drones approaching RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk on Nov. 13, prompting a security alert that instructed American personnel at the installation to remain sheltered, according to reports published Saturday.
The incident involved the deployment of counter-drone technology to prevent the unmanned aircraft from approaching or entering the military facility. However, neither British nor American personnel managed to recover the drones, leaving their origin, operators and potential capabilities unknown.
Authorities in both countries have been unable to exclude the possibility that the aircraft were carrying weapons, surveillance equipment or other devices. People familiar with the incident reportedly suspected a possible connection to Iran, although no conclusive evidence establishing such a link has been presented.
RAF Lakenheath hosts the US Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing and is home to nearly 7,000 personnel, making it the largest American fighter base in Europe. The installation also confirmed in September that it had been placed under "Charlie alert," the second-highest threat level used by the US Defense Department.
The US Air Force initially provided limited information about the November incident, confirming that it had responded to "suspected unauthorised drone activity." It added that no military personnel, aircraft or infrastructure had sustained damage.
On Friday, US Air Forces in Europe declined to disclose which counter-drone systems had been deployed, citing operational security concerns. A spokesperson also called on residents to remain vigilant and immediately notify authorities about any suspicious activity.
The UK Defense Ministry said military police, Suffolk Police and US Air Force Security Forces had coordinated their response to the incident, which it described as having been "quickly resolved." It stressed that safeguarding military installations remained "a top priority" and that security arrangements were continuously assessed and reinforced.
The latest incident adds to a series of security concerns involving British military facilities used by American forces this year. These include an alleged terrorist plot targeting RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. Tehran has denied involvement in any of the incidents.
Against this backdrop, the British government is allocating £470 million to improve physical protection, surveillance capabilities and defenses against unmanned aircraft at military installations.
The Royal Air Force is also taking additional precautions by relocating some aircraft into hangars overnight, while planning to install anti-drone netting around other aircraft that remain parked outdoors, according to reports.
Security concerns have also extended to infrastructure projects near military facilities. On Friday, Nick Timothy, the Conservative MP for West Suffolk and a shadow Cabinet minister, raised questions about the potential risks posed by the Sunnica solar and battery storage development being built approximately 2.5 kilometers from RAF Mildenhall, another American-operated base in Suffolk.
Timothy told the Financial Times that the Defense Ministry had acknowledged failing to consider the possibility of sabotage or arson when it was consulted during the project's planning process. He argued that British intelligence agencies, including MI5, had repeatedly warned about the potential for hostile states to target critical infrastructure through such activities.
In response, a UK government spokesperson said development projects undergo comprehensive planning assessments that take security considerations into account.
The incident involved the deployment of counter-drone technology to prevent the unmanned aircraft from approaching or entering the military facility. However, neither British nor American personnel managed to recover the drones, leaving their origin, operators and potential capabilities unknown.
Authorities in both countries have been unable to exclude the possibility that the aircraft were carrying weapons, surveillance equipment or other devices. People familiar with the incident reportedly suspected a possible connection to Iran, although no conclusive evidence establishing such a link has been presented.
RAF Lakenheath hosts the US Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing and is home to nearly 7,000 personnel, making it the largest American fighter base in Europe. The installation also confirmed in September that it had been placed under "Charlie alert," the second-highest threat level used by the US Defense Department.
The US Air Force initially provided limited information about the November incident, confirming that it had responded to "suspected unauthorised drone activity." It added that no military personnel, aircraft or infrastructure had sustained damage.
On Friday, US Air Forces in Europe declined to disclose which counter-drone systems had been deployed, citing operational security concerns. A spokesperson also called on residents to remain vigilant and immediately notify authorities about any suspicious activity.
The UK Defense Ministry said military police, Suffolk Police and US Air Force Security Forces had coordinated their response to the incident, which it described as having been "quickly resolved." It stressed that safeguarding military installations remained "a top priority" and that security arrangements were continuously assessed and reinforced.
The latest incident adds to a series of security concerns involving British military facilities used by American forces this year. These include an alleged terrorist plot targeting RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. Tehran has denied involvement in any of the incidents.
Against this backdrop, the British government is allocating £470 million to improve physical protection, surveillance capabilities and defenses against unmanned aircraft at military installations.
The Royal Air Force is also taking additional precautions by relocating some aircraft into hangars overnight, while planning to install anti-drone netting around other aircraft that remain parked outdoors, according to reports.
Security concerns have also extended to infrastructure projects near military facilities. On Friday, Nick Timothy, the Conservative MP for West Suffolk and a shadow Cabinet minister, raised questions about the potential risks posed by the Sunnica solar and battery storage development being built approximately 2.5 kilometers from RAF Mildenhall, another American-operated base in Suffolk.
Timothy told the Financial Times that the Defense Ministry had acknowledged failing to consider the possibility of sabotage or arson when it was consulted during the project's planning process. He argued that British intelligence agencies, including MI5, had repeatedly warned about the potential for hostile states to target critical infrastructure through such activities.
In response, a UK government spokesperson said development projects undergo comprehensive planning assessments that take security considerations into account.
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