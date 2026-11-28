MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Cross-chain cryptocurrency protocol Chainflip remains offline following a major security incident on November 21, after the project published a detailed update explaining how attackers gained access to validator systems and compromised funds held in its Bitcoin and Ethereum vaults.

In its November 27 incident report, Chainflip said investigators had identified the entry point as software used for communication between network validators. The vulnerability involved ZeroMQ, an open-source messaging library used in the protocol's peer-to-peer infrastructure.

According to the project, the attacker registered a validator account that allowed connections to other validators. The investigation indicated that a use-after-free vulnerability in the messaging software was then exploited to execute code within validator processes. This enabled the attacker to obtain enough key shares to authorise transactions without the wider network.

The disclosure is significant because it points to a weakness in the protocol's surrounding infrastructure rather than a flaw in its vault smart contracts or core State Chain logic.

Security Changes Before a Restart

Chainflip said the vulnerability had been addressed by moving active validators to software built on libzmq 4.3.4, a version that includes the relevant correction. The project also said validators that were active during the incident would be replaced with fresh machines and credentials.

The team is considering additional security measures, including restrictions on which validator operators can participate in critical parts of the network. These measures are intended to reduce the possibility of an unknown operator gaining access to sensitive infrastructure.

The protocol has not announced a firm reopening date. Chainflip said it would remain paused until its security review and remediation work were complete.

Implications for Cross-Chain Infrastructure

Cross-chain platforms allow users to move assets and execute swaps across different blockchain networks. Their infrastructure often relies on complex validator systems, cryptographic signing arrangements and external communication software.

The incident illustrates how weaknesses in supporting infrastructure can create risks even when smart contracts and blockchain logic are not directly compromised.

Chainflip said it had completed an accounting of the incident's impact on users and liquidity providers. It is also working on a recovery framework and investigating the movement of stolen funds.

The next major development will be whether the platform can demonstrate that its revised security arrangements are sufficient to support a safe return to operation.