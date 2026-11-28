MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Spain has expanded the powers of its financial intelligence unit to temporarily freeze cryptocurrency accounts and transactions suspected of being connected to money laundering or terrorist financing. The measure gives the country's anti-money laundering authority greater ability to intervene in suspicious digital asset activity without first obtaining a request from a foreign financial intelligence agency.

The change affects the responsibilities of Spain's financial intelligence unit, known as Sepblac. Under the previous framework, the agency could suspend accounts in certain circumstances when a foreign financial intelligence unit requested assistance. The new provision allows it to act on the basis of its own analysis.

According to reporting published on November 26, the decree permits Sepblac to freeze an entire cryptocurrency account for up to five business days or suspend a pending transaction for up to 10 business days. Longer restrictions require the involvement of a prosecutor and judicial approval.

The measure is scheduled to take effect on January 25, 2027, subject to the required parliamentary validation.

A Wider Regulatory Approach

The development reflects a broader effort by European authorities to strengthen oversight of digital asset transactions. Governments have increasingly focused on the movement of illicit funds through cryptocurrency exchanges, digital wallets and cross-border payment services.

Cryptocurrencies can move between jurisdictions quickly, making investigations more complicated when authorities need to identify the parties involved or prevent funds from being transferred elsewhere.

Spain's new powers are designed to provide investigators with a temporary mechanism to preserve funds while a case is examined. The time limits are important because they distinguish an initial precautionary measure from a longer restriction requiring additional legal oversight.

Implications for Crypto Businesses

Cryptocurrency exchanges and service providers operating in Spain will need to consider how the expanded powers affect their compliance procedures. Companies may need to review how they respond to official requests, identify suspicious transactions and manage temporary restrictions on customer accounts.

For users, the change highlights the importance of understanding the regulatory environment in which digital asset services operate. A temporary freeze does not establish that an account holder has committed an offence, but it can affect access to funds while an investigation proceeds.

The measure will be watched closely as Spain continues to align its financial crime controls with wider European regulatory expectations.