MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The UK's Financial Conduct Authority is preparing a stricter regulatory approach to decentralised finance platforms, potentially requiring more providers in the sector to obtain formal authorisation. The proposal reflects growing concern about fraud, money laundering, consumer protection and the difficulty of applying existing financial rules to services that operate without a conventional centralised company.

The FCA's approach is based on the principle that financial activities should face comparable regulatory expectations when they create similar risks. Decentralised finance platforms allow users to trade tokens, lend assets and access financial services through blockchain-based protocols, often without relying on traditional intermediaries.

However, the absence of a conventional operator can make it difficult to determine who should be held responsible when users lose funds or encounter fraudulent activity.

The regulator has argued that some services connected to decentralised finance create risks that require stronger oversight. Its proposals could affect platforms, service providers and other businesses involved in facilitating access to DeFi markets.

Questions Over Innovation and Regulation

The proposed approach has raised concerns among cryptocurrency businesses and DeFi participants. Industry representatives argue that imposing traditional authorisation requirements on decentralised protocols could create uncertainty about which developers, infrastructure providers or other contributors would fall within the regulatory framework.

Some industry figures also warn that strict requirements could discourage innovation and make it harder for UK users to access legitimate decentralised financial services through regulated companies.

The FCA's position reflects a wider international debate over how regulators should supervise financial products that use blockchain technology. European policymakers and US regulators are also considering how tokenised securities and decentralised platforms should fit within existing financial laws.

What Happens Next

The regulatory proposals are not yet equivalent to a fully implemented framework. Their final scope, timing and treatment of different DeFi participants will be important for businesses planning their UK operations.

For investors, the discussion highlights a developing regulatory environment that could influence which cryptocurrency services remain available through regulated financial institutions.

The outcome may also shape the UK's position in the international digital asset industry, particularly as governments seek to balance financial stability and consumer protection with technological development.