The 11th-Floor Rooftop Bar and Lounge Above Freeman Alley Invites NYC Visitors, Nightlife Fans and Groups of 10+ to Enjoy Sunset Cocktails, Skyline Views and DJ-Led Energy Downtown

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New York, United states, November 28, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE – Unlisted, the rooftop bar and lounge perched on the 11th floor above Freeman Alley on the Lower East Side, is inviting visitors and locals to spend their fall evenings above the city. This season, Unlisted is spotlighting the full arc of a downtown night out, from golden-hour cocktails and panoramic skyline views to DJ-led sets that carry the energy late into the evening, giving guests a nightlife-first alternative to the dining-focused rooftops found across the city.







Located at the top of the Untitled at 3 Freeman Alley hotel, Unlisted sits above one of the neighborhood's most recognizable stretches of street art. Freeman Alley, a narrow lane off Rivington Street, draws a steady stream of art lovers and photographers to its murals and paste-ups, and that creative spirit carries all the way up to the roof. Murals by street artists, low-slung lounge seating, and string lights set the tone, while sweeping views of Lower Manhattan stretch out in nearly every direction.

Music sits at the heart of the Unlisted experience. Early evenings open with a relaxed, curated soundtrack that lets guests settle in, talk, and watch the sunset. As the city lights come on, the tempo builds, and on select nights DJs take over the roof, turning a scenic cocktail stop into a full night out. Guests can check the venue's events calendar for upcoming music nights, themed events, and any private bookings that may affect regular opening hours before they visit.

The bar program draws its inspiration from downtown's creative, unpretentious attitude. Unlisted's handcrafted cocktails offer playful takes on classics, and several arrive in vessels inspired by local artists and their tools, giving guests a reason to look at their glass as often as the skyline. Local beers and a curated wine selection round out the list, alongside shareable bar snacks designed for grazing rather than formal dining, so guests can stay from sunset to close without planning a separate dinner.

“Unlisted has always been about discovery, from the street art you pass in Freeman Alley to the moment the skyline opens up eleven floors above it,” said a spokesperson for Unlisted.“We want the roof to feel like the very best kind of downtown secret. Come early for golden hour, stay as the DJ builds the energy, and enjoy a great cocktail without the stiff atmosphere people sometimes expect from a rooftop. It is a real night out, built around music, views, and good company.”

For visitors, Unlisted offers a way to experience the skyline without timed tickets or crowded observation decks. Guests can arrive, order a drink, and watch the city change from day to night at their own pace. The venue welcomes walk-ins on a first come, first served basis, opening at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and staying open until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Seating stays limited and peak hours fill quickly, so Unlisted encourages guests who want a prime spot for sunset to arrive early.

Value-conscious nightlife guests will find an atmosphere that puts the focus on what matters most: well-made drinks, a welcoming crowd, and views worth lingering over. Rather than positioning itself as a restaurant, Unlisted keeps the experience centered on the bar, the music, and the neighborhood around it, making it an easy choice for date nights, after-work drinks, and spontaneous evenings downtown.

Unlisted also welcomes groups and private celebrations throughout the season. Parties of 10 or more guests can submit an inquiry in advance, which allows the team to recommend the right timing and setup and flag any private events on the calendar. The rooftop hosts birthdays, engagement parties, corporate gatherings, and private celebrations, with the skyline serving as a ready-made backdrop for photos, toasts, and late-night dancing. Hosts planning around popular weekend dates can reach out early through the venue's private events page.

“Groups bring a special kind of energy to the roof. We see birthday crews, newly engaged couples, and coworkers celebrating a big win arrive at sunset and end the night dancing under the city lights. Our goal is to make those plans easy, which is why we encourage larger parties to reach out ahead of time. A quick inquiry lets our team prepare the right setup, so hosts can relax, raise a toast, and actually enjoy the celebration they planned.”

Spokesperson, Unlisted

With fall bringing earlier sunsets and crisp, clear evenings, the season offers one of the best times of year to experience the city from above. Whether guests are visiting for the first time, celebrating a milestone, or simply looking for a new favorite spot downtown, Unlisted invites them to ride up to the 11th floor, grab a cocktail, and see how a night above Freeman Alley unfolds.

About Unlisted

Unlisted is a rooftop bar and lounge located on the 11th floor of the Untitled at 3 Freeman Alley hotel on New York City's Lower East Side. Overlooking Freeman Alley's ever-changing street art, the venue pairs panoramic skyline views with handcrafted cocktails, local beers, wines, and shareable bites in a relaxed, art-filled setting. Unlisted welcomes walk-in guests Tuesday through Sunday, features curated music and DJ-led nights on select evenings, and hosts private events including birthdays, engagement parties, and corporate gatherings.

Contact Info

Website:

Address: 3 Freeman Alley, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10002, United States