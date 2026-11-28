MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Australia have discussed expanding trade, investment and other bilateral ties, including the possibility of holding their first political consultations, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Australia Atadurdy Bayramov and Australian Deputy Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade Craig Chittick.

The meeting took place as part of Bayramov's working visit to Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne from November 24 to 27.

According to the ministry, the sides reviewed prospects for cooperation in political and diplomatic affairs, trade and economic relations, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges. They also discussed the possibility of organizing the first Turkmenistan-Australia political consultations and coordinating positions within international organizations.

During the visit, Bayramov also held meetings with representatives of Australian government agencies, business circles and academic institutions. The discussions focused on potential cooperation in education, science, investment and trade, as well as establishing ties between cities in the two countries.

The proposed political consultations could provide an additional framework for regular bilateral engagement, while contacts with business and academic representatives explored potential areas for practical cooperation, the report says.

For reference, diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Australia were established on May 14, 1992. However, bilateral engagement has remained relatively limited, with neither country maintaining a resident embassy in the other. Australia is represented in Turkmenistan by its ambassador based in Moscow, while Turkmenistan's ambassador to Japan is also accredited to Australia. A more active phase of diplomatic contacts emerged in 2024, when Turkmen Ambassador Atadurdy Bayramov held meetings with senior Australian government officials, discussing political dialogue, trade, education, scientific exchanges and cooperation in climate and energy matters.