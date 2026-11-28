We Attach Great Importance To Development Of Friendly Relations Between Azerbaijan And Mauritania - President Ilham Aliyev
In his letter, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the importance Azerbaijan attaches to developing friendly relations with Mauritania.
“I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will be able to make effective use of the existing potential of our interstate relations and further strengthen our cooperation.
On this joyous occasion, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your responsible endeavors, and the friendly people of Mauritania lasting peace and prosperity,” the head of state noted.
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