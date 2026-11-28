MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday appealed to all opposition parties and MPs to take a "principled stand" and vote against the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which includes the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, warning that those in favour will commit "grave betrayal" of people's mandate.

The CJP's appeal comes days ahead of the Special session of the Parliament from November 30 to December 3.

"The nation will be closely watching the proceedings of Parliament. Any party or politician that enables this exercise will be committing a grave betrayal of the people's mandate, and that betrayal will not be forgiven this time," a statement by the outfit read.

According to the CJP, those in support of the proposed Bill are "obfuscating the implications of this Delimitation Bill by distracting from the most detrimental part of this process: partisan redrawing of Parliamentary and Vidhan Sabha constituencies to benefit the ruling party, or gerrymandering".

Expressing its inhibitions regarding the proposed Bill, the CJP feels that with access to polling booth results, electoral rolls, and historical voting patterns, "it is possible to draw electoral boundaries that systematically advantage one political party over another".

"By concentrating voters in certain constituencies and dividing them across others, the political outcome can be influenced even without any change in the overall number of votes cast," it said.

The Cockroach Janta Party said it is deeply concerned that, "without sufficient safeguards and independent scrutiny, the redrawing of constituency boundaries could be used to create a lasting electoral advantage for the Bharatiya Janata Party".

It expressed caution that such an outcome would carry consequences far beyond the next general election.

Noting that constituency boundaries can shape political representation for decades, the Abhijeet Dipke-led outfit added that if those boundaries are designed to favour an incumbent government, citizens may find that changes in public opinion are no longer fairly reflected in the composition of Parliament.

Referring to the protests over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and other electoral processes, the CJP said: "A Delimitation Commission involving Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, described as having already eroded public trust, will not give anyone confidence in the process."

Referring to the change in stance by the DMK and the NCP-SP, CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka cautioned: "Some parties are defending their switch in favour of the bill, saying that there will be a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats all over the country. They have no clue what gerrymandering they are signing up for. Check Assam's electoral boundaries for reference."

Similarly, co-convener Saurav Das called attention to the responsibility of Opposition parties and the long-term consequences of their decisions.

“If parties in the Opposition act in any manner that benefits the BJP and its sinister designs for our democracy, then that will be a grave betrayal of the people. The youth will be paying because of their unholy, principle-less politics," he said.

Reiterating the allegation of several opposition parties that the government is attempting to push delimitation under the garb of women's reservation, the CJP stated that it unequivocally supports women's reservation, as every citizen and party should.

"However, women's reservation has already been passed by Parliament and yet remains unimplemented. Using it as a cover to manipulate electoral boundaries is a cynical distraction from the real issue: the partisan redrawing of India's constituencies," it said.

The Cockroach Janta Party warned that if political parties choose "unprincipled politics" over the Constitution, India's youth, who are expected to pay the price for generations to come, "will not let this go unnoticed".

"CJP calls on all parties to stand united against the manipulation of India's electoral map and oppose the Delimitation Bill in Parliament. Stand with the people of India and show your loyalty to the democratic ideals of this country," the statement said.