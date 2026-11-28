Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has shared memories of the Silkyara tunnel rescue on Disaster Management Day. He recognised the key role played by perseverance, bravery and good coordination and decision making in resolving such a serious issue. All 41 workers successfully emerged from this tunnel after 17 days.

The Chief Minister recognised the commitment of those involved in, and supporting, the rescue. He emphasised how this was a good illustration of the value of good team work, perseverance and disaster management in saving lives.

Silkyara Tunnel Rescue – All 41 Staff Successfully Rescued Following 17 Days' Work

Dhami reflected upon the work that had been carried out to successfully rescue 41 members of staff from the Silkyara tunnel. Throughout this process, staff involved in the rescue endeavoured to manage the difficult and often unpredictable circumstances so that the workers could be rescued.

Those involved in the rescue included staff from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Uttarakhand Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, specialists and further rescue groups. Through their constant hard work, all 41 staff were successfully rescued after 17 days.

The Chief Minister recognised the commitment of those involved in the rescue and their persistence in overcoming the obstacles faced.

Significance of Technology and Coordination

Modern technology, combined with perseverance and good decision making were all shown to be highly valuable in successfully completing the Silkyara rescue, according to Dhami.

Furthermore, good coordination between different bodies and adaptability were identified as being fundamental in allowing the rescue staff to effectively manage the rescue. Again, good team work, preparation and communication were shown to be key factors in efficiently managing large scale disasters.

Together, the work of rescue staff and specialists was highly valuable in enabling all of the workers to be successfully rescued.

Uttarakhand Government Works to Further Develop Its Disaster Management

Alongside reflecting on the Silkyara rescue, Dhami also mentioned the Uttarakhand government's initiatives to further develop and modernise its disaster management procedures so that these are even more efficient. The state is seeking to further enhance its preparedness for and management of disasters and so protect individuals.

As previously mentioned, the Silkyara rescue can provide invaluable information to further the development of future disaster management. Continuing to further enhance facilities, implement new technology and maintain good coordination between bodies are all key areas for improving preparedness for difficult scenarios.

Overall, this rescue continues to emphasise the significance of good team work, perseverance and preparation in successfully managing, and so protecting lives within, disasters.