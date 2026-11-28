MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Former Indian footballer Robin Singh believes East Bengal's historic victory over Jordan's Al-Hussein in the AFC Champions League Two will provide a significant confidence boost to the team ahead of Sunday's Kolkata Derby against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL).

East Bengal registered a memorable 1-0 victory over Al-Hussein in their Group D encounter at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Tuesday, with Jeakson Singh Thounaojam scoring an 87th-minute winner. The victory marked the first win by an Indian club in the AFC Champions League Two since the competition was rebranded in the 2024-25 season.

Speaking ahead of the much-anticipated derby, Robin said it was always a proud moment for Indian football when domestic clubs performed well on the international stage, adding that the result could help East Bengal regain confidence after a difficult run in the ISL.

“It's always a proud moment when Indian clubs do well on the international circuit, and this time it is East Bengal. Their win in the last game in the ACL Two is going to be helpful for them. After the loss to Chennai, followed by the draw against Sporting Club Delhi, getting a win in the ACL will obviously strengthen their confidence coming into the derby,” Robin replied to an IANS query during a media interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network.

East Bengal, who have collected seven points from four matches, will be looking to improve their league campaign after suffering a 5-3 defeat against Chennaiyin FC and playing out a 2-2 draw against Sporting Club Delhi in their last two ISL outings.

However, Robin pointed out that the Kolkata Derby carries significance beyond league standings and recent results, with the fixture involving emotions, motivation and the pride of representing two of India's most historic football clubs.

“At the same time, you also have to look at the derby as having the honour of having played these matches. It's also about confidence, motivation and egos. You can bring that part in as well, where the whole city gets divided into two. Either you are on the green and maroon side, or you are on the red and gold side,” he said.

“The derby holds value in itself for the players, and I'm sure all the players know that,” he added.

Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, will enter the contest in strong form, having won their last five ISL matches and sitting at the top of the standings with 15 points from six games. Robin acknowledged the Mariners' recent performances and said both teams would approach the contest with confidence.

“With the way Mohun Bagan are playing now, you also have to give them credit. If we look at their five games coming into the competition, they are unbeaten. That will give them confidence as well. Both teams will come into the fixture very confident and will want to make sure they can get the best for themselves in the ISL and also make their fans proud,” he said.

The former India international also underlined the historical significance of the rivalry, stressing that the Kolkata Derby extends far beyond the ISL and remains one of the most iconic fixtures in Indian football.

“This is one of the most historical matches in the Indian football system and ecosystem. It is beyond just the ISL. It's a rivalry that goes back for the longest time that we can think of,” Robin said.

Expressing hope for an entertaining contest, he added,“Both these teams will be high in confidence coming in, and hopefully, we will see a high-scoring game because both these teams can score goals, have scored goals and will want to continue that performance.”