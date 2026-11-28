Russian, Ukrainian Drone Strikes Leave At Least 16 Injured
(MENAFN) At least 16 people were injured in overnight drone attacks exchanged between Russia and Ukraine, with casualties reported on both sides as strikes targeted several regions, according to officials from the two countries.
Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 1,246 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones during the night. Meanwhile, Ukraine's air force reported that Russian forces launched 162 attack drones, of which 141 were intercepted or neutralized. The competing battlefield claims could not be independently verified amid the ongoing war.
In Russia's Bryansk region, a Ukrainian drone struck a company bus, leaving nine people injured, regional Gov. Egor Kovalchuk said in a statement published on Telegram. Another drone hit an industrial facility in the region, causing one additional injury, he added.
Meanwhile, Russian forces launched more than 20 drone attacks across four districts in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, wounding five people, including a child, according to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration.
In the city of Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region, a woman sustained injuries from shattered glass during another drone attack, the regional administration reported. The strike also triggered a fire at a garage cooperative, damaging six garages and shattering windows in two high-rise residential buildings.
Separately, Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces had carried out strikes against energy, fuel and transportation infrastructure, as well as vessels allegedly being used by Ukraine's armed forces.
Among the reported targets were an electrical substation in Bila Tserkva, a fuel storage tank in Kiliya in the Odesa region and four locomotives located across the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions.
The ministry further claimed that Russian forces had struck a cargo vessel transporting military supplies in the Black Sea, south of Odesa, as attacks on infrastructure and military-related targets continued.
The latest exchange highlights the continued use of drones by both sides to strike targets across the front lines and deeper inside each other's territory, with civilian areas and infrastructure also affected.
Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 1,246 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones during the night. Meanwhile, Ukraine's air force reported that Russian forces launched 162 attack drones, of which 141 were intercepted or neutralized. The competing battlefield claims could not be independently verified amid the ongoing war.
In Russia's Bryansk region, a Ukrainian drone struck a company bus, leaving nine people injured, regional Gov. Egor Kovalchuk said in a statement published on Telegram. Another drone hit an industrial facility in the region, causing one additional injury, he added.
Meanwhile, Russian forces launched more than 20 drone attacks across four districts in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, wounding five people, including a child, according to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration.
In the city of Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region, a woman sustained injuries from shattered glass during another drone attack, the regional administration reported. The strike also triggered a fire at a garage cooperative, damaging six garages and shattering windows in two high-rise residential buildings.
Separately, Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces had carried out strikes against energy, fuel and transportation infrastructure, as well as vessels allegedly being used by Ukraine's armed forces.
Among the reported targets were an electrical substation in Bila Tserkva, a fuel storage tank in Kiliya in the Odesa region and four locomotives located across the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions.
The ministry further claimed that Russian forces had struck a cargo vessel transporting military supplies in the Black Sea, south of Odesa, as attacks on infrastructure and military-related targets continued.
The latest exchange highlights the continued use of drones by both sides to strike targets across the front lines and deeper inside each other's territory, with civilian areas and infrastructure also affected.
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