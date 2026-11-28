Algerians Head To Polls To Elect Local Assembly Members
(MENAFN) Voting commenced across Algeria on Saturday as millions of citizens headed to polling stations to elect representatives to the People's Communal Assemblies and People's Provincial Assemblies for a five-year mandate.
More than 24 million eligible voters are expected to participate in the local elections, which will determine the composition of the country's municipal and provincial legislative bodies, according to reports.
Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) and are scheduled to remain operational until 7 p.m. (1800 GMT), allowing voters throughout the country to cast their ballots.
The country's election authority retains the option of extending voting hours if circumstances require additional time, although polling must close no later than 8 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), according to the reported arrangements.
The elections represent Algeria's second round of local polls since President Abdelmadjid Tebboune assumed office in 2019, marking another stage in the country's electoral process.
The vote will determine the representatives responsible for local and provincial affairs over the next five years, including the management of municipal and regional institutions.
More than 24 million eligible voters are expected to participate in the local elections, which will determine the composition of the country's municipal and provincial legislative bodies, according to reports.
Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) and are scheduled to remain operational until 7 p.m. (1800 GMT), allowing voters throughout the country to cast their ballots.
The country's election authority retains the option of extending voting hours if circumstances require additional time, although polling must close no later than 8 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), according to the reported arrangements.
The elections represent Algeria's second round of local polls since President Abdelmadjid Tebboune assumed office in 2019, marking another stage in the country's electoral process.
The vote will determine the representatives responsible for local and provincial affairs over the next five years, including the management of municipal and regional institutions.
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