Armed Men Seize Cargo Ship Off Yemen’s Coast
(MENAFN) Armed individuals boarded and seized control of a cargo vessel off the coast of Yemen on Saturday, taking command of the ship in an incident reported by the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center.
The maritime agency said the incident occurred approximately 64 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni coastal city of Balhaf, where unauthorized armed individuals gained access to the vessel and took control of its operations.
According to a statement published on the US social media platform X, the ship's master reported being boarded by armed unauthorized persons at around 6:30 a.m. GMT. The incident was recorded at coordinates 12°55N 048°04E.
UKMTO confirmed that the individuals had assumed command of the vessel and that the relevant authorities had been notified of the situation.
The agency urged other ships operating in the surrounding waters to remain vigilant, exercise caution while navigating the area and promptly report any suspicious movements or activities.
No additional information was immediately available regarding the identity of the armed individuals, the nationality of the vessel or the circumstances surrounding the seizure. Authorities have not announced whether efforts are underway to regain control of the ship.
The maritime agency said the incident occurred approximately 64 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni coastal city of Balhaf, where unauthorized armed individuals gained access to the vessel and took control of its operations.
According to a statement published on the US social media platform X, the ship's master reported being boarded by armed unauthorized persons at around 6:30 a.m. GMT. The incident was recorded at coordinates 12°55N 048°04E.
UKMTO confirmed that the individuals had assumed command of the vessel and that the relevant authorities had been notified of the situation.
The agency urged other ships operating in the surrounding waters to remain vigilant, exercise caution while navigating the area and promptly report any suspicious movements or activities.
No additional information was immediately available regarding the identity of the armed individuals, the nationality of the vessel or the circumstances surrounding the seizure. Authorities have not announced whether efforts are underway to regain control of the ship.
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