MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the drone attack that targeted the State of Kuwait on Thursday, killing two Italian nationals.

Speaking during the UN's daily press briefing, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said that Guterres had expressed grave concern over the continued escalation in the region and called on all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from any actions that could further undermine regional peace and security or jeopardize ongoing diplomatic efforts.

He warned that renewed hostilities would have devastating consequences for the region and beyond, stressing that the Secretary-General had reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remained the only viable path towards achieving lasting peace in the region.

Several countries and regional and international organizations had condemned the attack, describing it as a flagrant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and a breach of international law.

