MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced this morning that it had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthi group towards Riyadh.

In a post on X, the coalition's official spokesperson Major General Turki Al Maliki, said that air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthi group towards Riyadh.

The Saudi Civil Defense announced last night that the threat to the Eastern Province and Al Kharj had passed, following earlier warnings of a potential danger.