MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Dubai Police impounded a vehicle after its driver committed a series of dangerous traffic violations, including reckless driving, failing to stay in the designated lane, overtaking on the hard shoulder and dangerously weaving through traffic.

The authorities published this in a social media post on Friday, November 27, 2026, sharing several clips of the driver puting his own life and the lives of other road users at risk to film and share a video on social media in pursuit of more views.

Under Decree No. 30 of 2023 concerning vehicle impoundment in Dubai, an impound release fee of AED 50,000 applies in such cases.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, explained that after monitoring the circulating video, specialised traffic teams identified and impounded the vehicle and took legal action against the driver.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan warned that such behaviour demonstrates a blatant disregard for the lives of road users. He stressed that Dubai Police would not tolerate anyone using public roads to show off or commit dangerous traffic violations in pursuit of fame or social media views, emphasising that strict legal action would be taken against anyone who endangers public safety.

He explained that overtaking on the hard shoulder, weaving through traffic and suddenly swerving could lead to serious road accidents, resulting in loss of life and property damage. He stressed that seeking attention on social media could never justify putting other people's lives at risk.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan urged motorists to follow traffic laws and regulations, observe speed limits, maintain a safe distance between vehicles, stay in their designated lanes, avoid dangerous overtaking and exercise patience and responsibility behind the wheel.