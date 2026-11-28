One Dead, Three Missing As Cargo Ship Sinks Off Cuba
Doha, Qatar: One person has died and three others remain missing after a Panama-flagged cargo ship sank off the coast of Cuba, according to the country's maritime administration.
The vessel, named Halima, was carrying 208 containers and 16 crew members when it sank about three nautical miles north of Cabañas Bay in Artemisa province.
The maritime administration said 12 crew members were rescued alive, while one body was recovered. Search operations are continuing for the three missing crew members.
Cuban authorities have established a government commission to investigate the cause of the sinking and coordinate search and rescue efforts with the Egypt-based shipowner.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment