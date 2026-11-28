MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: One person has died and three others remain missing after a Panama-flagged cargo ship sank off the coast of Cuba, according to the country's maritime administration.

The vessel, named Halima, was carrying 208 containers and 16 crew members when it sank about three nautical miles north of Cabañas Bay in Artemisa province.

The maritime administration said 12 crew members were rescued alive, while one body was recovered. Search operations are continuing for the three missing crew members.

Cuban authorities have established a government commission to investigate the cause of the sinking and coordinate search and rescue efforts with the Egypt-based shipowner.

